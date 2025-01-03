Gallery: Readers’ snow pictures in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Readers’ snow pictures in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands

Readers across the north and north-east shared with The P&J their pictures of the snow.

A stunning photo of Gruinard Bay. Image: Doug Milne
A stunning photo of Gruinard Bay. Image: Doug Milne
By Alberto Lejarraga

It has been a white start to the year for Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Following severe flooding on Hogmanay, the first days of 2025 have brought snow to the north and north-east.

On Thursday, the weather affected roads and disrupted the railways, with authorities urging people to avoid “unnecessary” journeys.

Another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for the north and north-east between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

Readers’ photos of the snow in the north and north-east

The Press and Journal asked readers on social media to share their best pictures of the snow across the north and north-east.

What’s the weather like where you are? Send your photos to livenews@ajl.co.uk to be featured.

Glenelg covered in snow. Image: Loli Brewster
A lovely cow in the snow near Kemnay. Image: Pamela Taylor
Kid plays with the snow in Inverurie. Image: Leanne McKay
Alness in the snow. Image: Elaine Low Reilly
Small snowman in Bieldside. Image: Patsy Telford
Toby the dog dressed for the weather in Inverurie. Image: Elaine Houston
Pheasant watches the snow from a tractor in Nairn. Image: Tina Fraser
Tomatin in the snow. Image: Rose Bartlett
Sunset in the snow in Stornoway. Image: Cathie Matheson
Aberdeen beach in the late afternoon. Image: Dianne Mcpherson
Old Aberdeen. Image: Heather Petrie
Wee dog at Auchmill Golf Course. Image: Anna Burns
Back garden filled with Christmas lights in Donside. Image: Lynn Barclay
Dog on a walk in the snow in Aberdeenshire. Image: Joanne Warnock
Keithall in the snow. Image: Kim Roy
A kid making a snow angel in Aberdeenshire. Image: Anikó Gál
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in the snow after the overnight snowfall. Image: Lindsay Bruce
Donmouth Beach covered in white on the morning of January 2. Image: Lindsay Bruce <span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

 

Conversation