Gallery: Readers’ snow pictures in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands

It has been a white start to the year for Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Following severe flooding on Hogmanay, the first days of 2025 have brought snow to the north and north-east.

On Thursday, the weather affected roads and disrupted the railways, with authorities urging people to avoid “unnecessary” journeys.

Another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for the north and north-east between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6.

Readers’ photos of the snow in the north and north-east

The Press and Journal asked readers on social media to share their best pictures of the snow across the north and north-east.

What’s the weather like where you are? Send your photos to livenews@ajl.co.uk to be featured.