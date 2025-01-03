Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Readers’ snow pictures in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands Readers across the north and north-east shared with The P&J their pictures of the snow. A stunning photo of Gruinard Bay. Image: Doug Milne By Alberto Lejarraga January 3 2025, 10:09 am January 3 2025, 10:09 am Share Gallery: Readers’ snow pictures in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6661569/snow-aberdeenshire-highlands-readers-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment It has been a white start to the year for Aberdeenshire and the Highlands. Following severe flooding on Hogmanay, the first days of 2025 have brought snow to the north and north-east. On Thursday, the weather affected roads and disrupted the railways, with authorities urging people to avoid “unnecessary” journeys. Another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for the north and north-east between midnight on Sunday, January 5 and 12pm on Monday, January 6. Readers’ photos of the snow in the north and north-east The Press and Journal asked readers on social media to share their best pictures of the snow across the north and north-east. What’s the weather like where you are? Send your photos to livenews@ajl.co.uk to be featured. Glenelg covered in snow. Image: Loli Brewster A lovely cow in the snow near Kemnay. Image: Pamela Taylor Kid plays with the snow in Inverurie. Image: Leanne McKay Alness in the snow. Image: Elaine Low Reilly Small snowman in Bieldside. Image: Patsy Telford Toby the dog dressed for the weather in Inverurie. Image: Elaine Houston Pheasant watches the snow from a tractor in Nairn. Image: Tina Fraser Tomatin in the snow. Image: Rose Bartlett Sunset in the snow in Stornoway. Image: Cathie Matheson Aberdeen beach in the late afternoon. Image: Dianne Mcpherson Old Aberdeen. Image: Heather Petrie Wee dog at Auchmill Golf Course. Image: Anna Burns Back garden filled with Christmas lights in Donside. Image: Lynn Barclay Dog on a walk in the snow in Aberdeenshire. Image: Joanne Warnock Keithall in the snow. Image: Kim Roy A kid making a snow angel in Aberdeenshire. Image: Anikó Gál Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in the snow after the overnight snowfall. Image: Lindsay Bruce Donmouth Beach covered in white on the morning of January 2. Image: Lindsay Bruce <span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>
Conversation