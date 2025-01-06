What is your local council doing to keep pavements safe and gritted?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What is your local council doing to keep pavements safe and gritted?

Heavy snowfall and plummeting temperatures have led to treacherous pavements across the north and north-east.

By Ena Saracevic
More snow and ice is expected over the next few days. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Amid several weather warnings for snow and ice, slippy pavements have greeted residents across the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -17C in some areas and pavement conditions have been treacherous in many areas.

Councils have been working hard to keep the most used areas gritted, but have struggled to keep up at times as snow continues to fall.

Residents across all local authorities have been urged to take care when out and about.

The Met Office has forecasted yet more bad weather for the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray, with a new yellow warning warning for snow and ice to come into force later today.

Here is what you can expect in your area…

Aberdeen

Due to road surface temperatures of below 0C overnight, Aberdeen City Council gritted their primary routes as well as primary footpaths between 4.45am and 7am to make sure they had been treated before rush hour.

Those routes include:

  • Union Street and nearby pavements that serve the larger communities.
  • Pavements near major bus routes.
  • Pavements around Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
  • Pavements near fire stations.

The council have moved onto gritting secondary routes and priority 2 pavements and they will be continuously gritting all day.

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire council pavements are being treated daily from 7am where there are icy conditions.

There are 32 main priority routes across the region, which are treated in the morning and evening, while secondary routes are also being treated from 8am daily where icy conditions are reported.

Residents can request that their nearest grit bin be refilled here.

Gritters are working to make roads and pavements safe. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Highlands

The Highland Council maintains a fleet of 105 gritters and 42 pavement gritters and across the area there are over 1,750 grit bins.

They treat footpaths on a priority basis.

First up are those in main shopping areas, as well as pavements around schools, hospitals and other commercial areas, with those in residential areas following if weather permits.

Full gritting maps can be found here.

Moray

The most heavily used walking routes are prioritised from 9am to 5pm when needed in Moray.

These include those around the hospital and the high street.

Other paths and cycle tracks will be gritted if weather and time permit.

Moray Council said they are unable to give a clear indication as to when a particular footpath or cycle track will be treated.

They have also noted that pre-treatment of footways and cycle tracks will not be carried out.

The public can find their nearest grit bin here. 

Icy conditions on a snowy day in Fochabers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Western Isles

Salting and gritting for ice and light snow conditions on the Western Isles will be restricted to the hours between 6am and 6pm.

They aim to complete all priority 1 routes by 7.30am.

The council have gritted a number of footpaths across Stornoway.

Roads teams are working their way around the large number of salt bin refill requests that have come in across the islands.

Full gritting maps can be found here.

Shetland

Shetland Council provide grit bins for residents and road users to assist themselves.

Gritting gets underway at 6.00am with priority 1 and 2 roads being gritted on every frosty day.

More snow and ice is expected within the next few days. Motorists are urged to take care as the council says roads will only be treated and ploughed when conditions are considered severe.

Priorities for gritting, as well as maps, can be found online.

Orkney

In Orkney, council pavements and footpaths are also being gritted on a priority basis.

School and care facility car parks are included in their treatment routes.

A number of Stromness and Kirkwall footpaths are gritted in the early morning, and the target for having priority 1 routes complete is 8am.

Orkney Islands Council also provides grit bins for public use on roads and pavements in potentially dangerous areas.

Conversation