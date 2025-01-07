700-home plan for Inverurie to finally progress after a decade of delays – with A96 underpass planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
700-home plan for Inverurie to finally progress after a decade of delays – with A96 underpass planned

The Crichie development next to Port Elphinstone has been in the works since 2012...

By Isaac Buchan
Early design image of how the Crichie development could look.
Plans for 700 new homes in Inverurie could finally be given the go-ahead after more than a decade on the drawing board.

The Crichie development to the west of Port Elphinstone has been in the pipeline since 2012.

The proposals have gone back and forth between developers Dandara Homes and Aberdeenshire Council for all this time.

But the latest batch of plans are poised to progress at a meeting next week, with officials recommending they be rubber-stamped.

Only now have roads chiefs agreed on plans for an A96 underpass that could help see the blueprints come to life.

Drawings from the original plans show how the development could look.
Along with a massive influx of new homes, the Crichie scheme would bring a new primary school and sports pitches to the Garioch town.

What are the plans for new Inverurie homes?

Plans for the Crichie development have been chopped and changed ever since they were first put forward back in 2012.

Planning permission in principle was granted in 2018 for 737 homes, land for a business park and transport upgrades.

But since then, the proposals have expanded to include land for a new primary school and sports pitches.

There could also be a “park and choose” facility, which is like a park and ride – but encourages the use of other eco-friendly transport options like electric bikes.

The Crichie development would also include a new primary school and sports pitches along with 700 new homes. Image: Dandara Homes
A mixture of three to five bedroom homes would occupy the majority of the site, with 25% of these being affordable housing.

Council papers reveal how the new primary school would not be built immediately, with officers confident that the nearby Port Elphinstone Primary School could accommodate the first phase of 275 new houses.

If councillors approve the masterplan at next week’s meeting, Dandara Homes would still have to submit an official planning application before ground can be broken.

Why have Inverurie development plans taken so long?

Despite it being more than 12 years since the plans for a major development at the Crichie site were first put forward, the land itself remains the same as it was in 2012.

Dandara Homes put this delay down to the cost of road upgrades, which they say “undermined the viability and deliverability of the site”.

The new development has been in the works since 2012.
However, in these new plans, the Aberdeen-based developers have finally found a solution which works for both them and Transport Scotland, who have agreed to the new proposals.

These transport upgrades include a pedestrian underpass for the A96 and improvements to the Port Elphinstone roundabout.

Back in July last year, Dandara Homes’ Aberdeen head of sales Claire Bathgate told The Press and Journal that although good progress was being made, she “wasn’t certain” any homes would be built by the end of 2025.

Dandara Homes’ Aberdeen head of sales Claire Bathgate previously told The P&J it was unlikely that any homes would be completed this year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But in their newest proposals, the developers say work could begin in October if everything goes smoothly.

What happens next?

This new version of the masterplan for the Crichie development will go before councillors at next week’s Garioch Area Committee meeting, with councillors recommended to grant it approval.

After that, Dandara Homes would still have to submit a planning application for the development before any homes are built.

You can view the full plans here.

