700-home plan for Inverurie to finally progress after a decade of delays – with A96 underpass planned

Plans for 700 new homes in Inverurie could finally be given the go-ahead after more than a decade on the drawing board.

The Crichie development to the west of Port Elphinstone has been in the pipeline since 2012.

The proposals have gone back and forth between developers Dandara Homes and Aberdeenshire Council for all this time.

But the latest batch of plans are poised to progress at a meeting next week, with officials recommending they be rubber-stamped.

Only now have roads chiefs agreed on plans for an A96 underpass that could help see the blueprints come to life.

Along with a massive influx of new homes, the Crichie scheme would bring a new primary school and sports pitches to the Garioch town.

What are the plans for new Inverurie homes?

Plans for the Crichie development have been chopped and changed ever since they were first put forward back in 2012.

Planning permission in principle was granted in 2018 for 737 homes, land for a business park and transport upgrades.

But since then, the proposals have expanded to include land for a new primary school and sports pitches.

There could also be a “park and choose” facility, which is like a park and ride – but encourages the use of other eco-friendly transport options like electric bikes.

A mixture of three to five bedroom homes would occupy the majority of the site, with 25% of these being affordable housing.

Council papers reveal how the new primary school would not be built immediately, with officers confident that the nearby Port Elphinstone Primary School could accommodate the first phase of 275 new houses.

If councillors approve the masterplan at next week’s meeting, Dandara Homes would still have to submit an official planning application before ground can be broken.

Why have Inverurie development plans taken so long?

Despite it being more than 12 years since the plans for a major development at the Crichie site were first put forward, the land itself remains the same as it was in 2012.

Dandara Homes put this delay down to the cost of road upgrades, which they say “undermined the viability and deliverability of the site”.

However, in these new plans, the Aberdeen-based developers have finally found a solution which works for both them and Transport Scotland, who have agreed to the new proposals.

These transport upgrades include a pedestrian underpass for the A96 and improvements to the Port Elphinstone roundabout.

Back in July last year, Dandara Homes’ Aberdeen head of sales Claire Bathgate told The Press and Journal that although good progress was being made, she “wasn’t certain” any homes would be built by the end of 2025.

But in their newest proposals, the developers say work could begin in October if everything goes smoothly.

What happens next?

This new version of the masterplan for the Crichie development will go before councillors at next week’s Garioch Area Committee meeting, with councillors recommended to grant it approval.

After that, Dandara Homes would still have to submit a planning application for the development before any homes are built.

You can view the full plans here.

