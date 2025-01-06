Freezing snow results in Inverurie annual snowball fight postponement

Inverurie’s annual snowball fight has been postponed this evening due to plummeting temperatures.

The event, often hailed as “Scotland’s biggest”, was to take place at 6pm on Monday, January 6 at Garioch Sports Centre.

But after heavy rainfall and freezing temperatures, the snow simply became too hard-packed and too icy, prompting the postponement for the safety of everyone taking part.

Inverurie Snowball fight postponed

Organiser of the event, and stand-up comedian, Wray Thomson announced the news in a video released on social media.

Wray said: “Unfortunately, because of the rain today, the snow has turned rock hard.

“I’m struggling to break through them, so it would take a bairns head off!

“I know they’ve just cost us a fortune over Christmas but we wouldn’t want 50 kids showing up to ARI with black eyes!”

“We are going to postpone it, as is the issue with weather-based activities. I wouldn’t want someone to be hurt.”

There’s no confirmed date for when the snowball battle will take place, however Wray has said he will be checking the weather over the next couple of days.

“It is supposed to snow again tomorrow,” Wray said. “If we could get a better dusting I’m sure we could do it.”

“It’s only January 6! There’s plenty of time for more snow and better weather.

“We should’ve done it yesterday night! It will happen though so make sure to keep your eyes peeled!”

2024 edition proved a hit

Last year’s event saw over 100 people taking part, with kids and adults a like getting involved in the action.

Wray and his friends Scott Miskelly, Scott’s wife Roxana and Debbie Mackay came up with the idea last year.

It was actually Roxana who suggested they have a snowball fight, which ended up growing into a much larger event.