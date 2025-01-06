Freezing snow results in Inverurie annual snowball fight postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freezing snow results in Inverurie annual snowball fight postponement

Organiser Wray Thomson is hoping to reschedule as soon as possible.

By Jamie Sinclair
Last year's fight proved a success. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie’s annual snowball fight has been postponed this evening due to plummeting temperatures.

The event, often hailed as “Scotland’s biggest”, was to take place at 6pm on Monday, January 6 at Garioch Sports Centre.

But after heavy rainfall and freezing temperatures, the snow simply became too hard-packed and too icy, prompting the postponement for the safety of everyone taking part.

The event was set to take place at Garioch Sports Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Inverurie Snowball fight postponed

Organiser of the event, and stand-up comedian, Wray Thomson announced the news in a video released on social media.

Wray said: “Unfortunately, because of the rain today, the snow has turned rock hard.

“I’m struggling to break through them, so it would take a bairns head off!

“I know they’ve just cost us a fortune over Christmas but we wouldn’t want 50 kids showing up to ARI with black eyes!”

“We are going to postpone it, as is the issue with weather-based activities. I wouldn’t want someone to be hurt.”

It’s believed to be Scotland’s biggest snowball fight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There’s no confirmed date for when the snowball battle will take place, however Wray has said he will be checking the weather over the next couple of days.

“It is supposed to snow again tomorrow,” Wray said. “If we could get a better dusting I’m sure we could do it.”

“It’s only January 6! There’s plenty of time for more snow and better weather.

“We should’ve done it yesterday night! It will happen though so make sure to keep your eyes peeled!”

2024 edition proved a hit

Even the dogs were involved last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Last year’s event saw over 100 people taking part, with kids and adults a like getting involved in the action.

Wray and his friends Scott Miskelly, Scott’s wife Roxana and Debbie Mackay came up with the idea last year.

It was actually Roxana who suggested they have a snowball fight, which ended up growing into a much larger event.

Conversation