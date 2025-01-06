Crews tackle fire on Palmerston Road in Aberdeen

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a property in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were called to Palmerston Road just before 6pm on Monday.

Three appliances were dispatched to the scene.

Police have closed a section of the road between Market Street and Stell Road.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one main jet and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The stop message came in at 6.35pm and two appliances remain in attendance.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We were made aware of a fire in a property on Palmerston Road at 5.56pm.

“We dispatched three appliances, two are still on scene.”

