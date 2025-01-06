Passengers left in limbo after ‘de-icing drama’ grounds Aberdeen flight for six hours

Aberdeen passengers were left in limbo after a “de-icing” drama grounded a flight to London for more than six hours.

Those hoping to catch the early flight into the UK capital from Aberdeen Airport were left sorely disappointed after being met with a “Fawlty Towers-esque” flying experience.

After boarding the easyJet flight at 6.10am, passengers were then unable to leave for almost five hours.

De-icing drama at Aberdeen Airport

It is understood that a lack of de-icing equipment led easyJet staff scrambling for a solution, resulting in the flight failing to take off.

While frustrated airline staff tried to organise a de-icer refill, impatient passengers were only handed shortbread and water while they waited.

After originally only being told of a 20-minute delay, passengers had to endure almost a five-hour wait onboard the vessel, according to one disgruntled traveller.

Passengers were then only allowed to leave around 11.05am.

The plane eventually departed at 12.45pm – six hours and 35 minutes after it was scheduled to leave the Granite City.

It comes after a sub-zero temperature drop caused havoc on Aberdeen Airport’s flight schedule.

Multiple flights have been delayed or cancelled due to the perilous conditions which prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow snow and ice weather warning.

Currently, both the BA1311 and BA1309 departures to London have been cancelled, while the KL918 to Amsterdam has also been called off.

Meanwhile, Eastern Airways’ service to Wick has also been cancelled.

Customer ‘furious’ after de-icer delay

One passenger on the easyJet flight, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Press and Journal he was left furious by the “shambolic” experience.

“Everyone had boarded on time, we were under the assumption that we were going to leave on time.

“We were being told that the staff had to leave the airport to replenish their de-icer supply.

“I’ve flown enough times to know that is absolute nonsense.

“Even the pilot, after about two-and-a-half hours, sounded irate about the situation.

“By the four-hour mark, we could see staff screaming at each other through the windows. I thought, ‘this is turning into Fawlty Towers here!'”

“By the time staff got to us, we were handed only what was left of the shortbread and water. It felt a bit like we were being rationed!”

The passenger has also been left in the dark over a potential full refund for the lengthy delay.

They added: “We all got a £12 gift voucher to spend at the airport. That doesn’t begin to cover the cost of the taxi here.

“We are due something I’m sure. All we have been told by easyJet is to check our app for updates – which isn’t too helpful.

“The crew on the plane were very good, they were giving us regular updates. But the airline wasn’t very helpful.

“The airport is telling us nothing, it’s very frustrating.”

Aberdeen Airport responds to de-icer claims

Aberdeen Airport has responded to customer “frustrations” after the de-icer delay.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We understand how frustrating delays can be, especially during challenging weather conditions.

“While the airport is responsible for de-icing runways and taxiways to ensure safe take-offs and landings, the de-icing of individual aircraft is managed by the airlines and their contracted ground handling teams.

“Aberdeen International Airport has remained open and operational due to the hard work of our team in maintaining the airfield.”

easyJet has been approached for comment, but The Press and Journal did not receive a response.