‘No criminal proceedings’ against driver of car which struck and killed child in Balmedie

No criminal proceedings will be brought against the driver of a car which struck and killed a one-year-old girl in Balmedie.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeenshire village at about 7.45pm on May 15 last year.

Police had received reports of a child being hit by a Land Rover in the car park of Plymouth Brethren Church on Eigie Road.

Ivy Mae Ross, who was 17-months-old, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later.

The 40-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

An investigation into the incident has now concluded and there will be “no criminal proceedings” brought in connection.

The young girl’s family have been made aware of the decision.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report in connection with the death of a 17-month-old in Aberdeen on May 15, 2024.”

“Following a full investigation and careful consideration of the available evidence by the Procurator Fiscal, Crown Counsel concluded that there should be no criminal proceedings in respect of the driver involved in this tragic incident.

“We have explained this decision to the family.”

Following her death, Ivy Mae’s family released a statement paying tribute to their “beautiful daughter”.

They said: “We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering.

“We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community.

“The emergency services’ tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”