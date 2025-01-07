‘No criminal proceedings’ against driver of car which struck and killed child in Balmedie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘No criminal proceedings’ against driver of car which struck and killed child in Balmedie

Ivy Mae Ross died following an incident in the Plymouth Brethren Church car park.

By Ellie Milne
Flowers outside church gate in Balmedie
Floral tributes were left outside the church in Balmedie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

No criminal proceedings will be brought against the driver of a car which struck and killed a one-year-old girl in Balmedie.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeenshire village at about 7.45pm on May 15 last year.

Police had received reports of a child being hit by a Land Rover in the car park of Plymouth Brethren Church on Eigie Road.

Ivy Mae Ross, who was 17-months-old, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died a short time later.

The 40-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

An investigation into the incident has now concluded and there will be “no criminal proceedings” brought in connection.

The young girl’s family have been made aware of the decision.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report in connection with the death of a 17-month-old in Aberdeen on May 15, 2024.”

Floral tributes outside church
Tributes left at Plymouth Brethren Church in May last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘No criminal proceedings’ after death of child in Balmedie church car park

“Following a full investigation and careful consideration of the available evidence by the Procurator Fiscal, Crown Counsel concluded that there should be no criminal proceedings in respect of the driver involved in this tragic incident.

“We have explained this decision to the family.”

Following her death, Ivy Mae’s family released a statement paying tribute to their “beautiful daughter”.

They said: “We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering.

“We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community.

“The emergency services’ tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”

