Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire mum wows neighbours with Darth Vader snow sculpture

Kate Witte's Star Wars-themed snowman is turning heads in Blackburn.

By Jamie Sinclair
Kate alongside her Darth Vader sculpture. Image: supplied by Kate Witte.


A Blackburn mum has been making the most of the wintry weather by creating impressive snow sculptures in her garden.

Kate Witte has used the excess snow to craft an impressive Darth Vader head that took four hours to sculpt.

She has also created her version of the Loch Ness Monster in her back garden.

Neighbours have been stopping by to help with the construction and get pictures of the finished product.

The 45-year-old said: “I’m quite creative, I love to decorate the house and do face painting at Halloween, as well as watercolour and acrylic painting.

“Funnily enough sculpturing has never really been my strong point.”

The sculpture of Nessie in Kates’s back garden. Image: Supplied by Kate Witte

Blackburn Darth Vader took four hours to sculpt

The process can be quite time-consuming with Darth Vader taking four hours and Nessie around three.

Kate’s first snow sculpture from a few years ago was the Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, which was a full day’s mission.

“I just use the snow shovel to create as big a mound as I can,” Kate said.

“Getting the height is the hardest part. I then use a trowel or any other tools that I can find to carve the sculptures.”

The first sculpture Kate made was the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, a few years ago. Image: Supplied by Kate Witte.

Blackburn street treated to creative snow sculptures

The Blackburn Darth Vader was chosen as a bit of a treat for Kate’s neighbours.

Kate said: “I’m not a particularly big Star Wars fan, but a lot of my friends are.

“My neighbours across the road are huge fans, and they’re terrorised by my Halloween decorations so I thought I would give them a bit of a treat!”

“It’s turned into a bit of a community event for the area. Neighbours have been helping me shovel snow, dog walkers have been stopping by trying to guess what’s taking shape, and even the Amazon delivery guy wanted to check it out.

“It’s been lovely seeing people drive past with their kids to see them too.”

Despite proving popular with the neighbours, Kate’s children were less impressed with their mum’s artistic exploits.

Kate said: “My two teenage kids, Alex and Lucy, didn’t even step outside to take a look at the Darth Vader!

“I’m sure they’ll be mortified to hear that’s in the paper, but I can be an embarrassing mum and wind them up about it!”

Conversation