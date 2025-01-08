Patients wait up to 7 HOURS in ambulances outside Dr Gray’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients wait up to 7 HOURS in ambulances outside Dr Gray’s Hospital

New data from the Scottish Ambulance Service exposed worrying turnaround times at NHS Grampian hospitals.

By Justin Bowie
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Patients being taken to hospital in Elgin faced waits of up to seven hours in ambulances before being seen over the new year period.

Data from the Scottish Ambulance Service reveal Dr Gray’s had the highest turnaround times for emergency vehicles anywhere in Scotland.

In the week from December 30, the 141 patients taken to the Elgin hospital had a median wait of just under two hours.

But the figures show some patients waited beyond seven hours.

It marked a big increase in turnaround times for each of the three previous weeks.

Dr Gray’s is not the only hospital in the NHS Grampian region gripped by an ambulance crisis.

Ambulances wait outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Statistics show some patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had to wait for more than four hours in emergency vehicles.

The median waiting time was just over one hour.

In 2023, we reported a record 18-hour turnaround time at the city’s hospital.

Last May, we revealed how 12 ambulances queued outside the infirmary at one point as crews waited to hand over patients.

In November, the chief of the ambulance service said there had been “little meaningful progress” to fix the escalating crisis.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross said he is “deeply alarmed” by the high turnaround times at Dr Gray’s.

He said: “The thought of ambulances waiting for seven hours is utterly shocking and means lives are on the line as a result.

“SNP ministers have been missing in action while patients in Moray are facing deadly waits for ambulances to turn up. It is time they finally addressed this crisis and ensured patients requiring emergency treatment are seen as soon as possible.”

In October, we reported on how a surprise inspection at Dr Gray’s warned of the “extreme pressures” the hospital faces.

The Scottish Government was contacted for comment.

