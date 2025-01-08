Temperatures to plummet to -15C in north and north-east: How cold is your area?

Temperatures will plummet this week as residents across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands brace for an incoming cold snap.

The Met Office has been busy, with snow and ice continuing to impact areas of the north and north-east.

Since December 30, the weather service has issued consecutive weather warnings for snow, ice, and rain.

The latest weather warning is to last until just before midnight on Thursday January 9.

Along with snow and ice, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, bottoming out at -16C in some places on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands will all likely drop below 0C, with areas in the Cairngorms such as Aviemore and Braemar feeling mightily chilly.

Here is a list of the lowest forecasted temperatures.

Aberdeen -3C

Stonehaven -2C

Braemar -15C

Ballater -10C

Aviemore -15C

Inverness -5C

Nairn -5C

Elgin -3C

Thurso -5C

Ullapool -4C

Oban -4C

Stornoway -4C

Kirkwall -4C

Lerwick -3C

A Met Office spokesperson said: “This is being driven by a combination of lying snow and clear skies.

“These temperatures are possible in rural areas where there is lying snow, most likely over the higher ground.”