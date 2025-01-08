Snow and ice warning extended by another 36 hours across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow and ice warning extended by another 36 hours across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

The Met Office has issued at least one weather warning per day since December 30.

By Ross Hempseed
Another weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Another weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for snow and ice across the north and north-east by another 36 hours.

Communities that had been hoping for respite now face a new warning that will carry on from the previous yellow alert that was due to end at noon.

The warning has now been extended to just before midnight on Thursday January 8 – a 36-hour extension.

Snow continues to impact travel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Snow and ice have had a significant impact on Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands in the past week.

They have disrupted services, schools and travel.

Dozens of schools were forced to remain closed on the first day back in 2025 because of weather conditions.

Some are still closed as of Wednesday.

Travel on roads throughout the region has been hazardous due to snow and icy conditions.

New 36-hour snow and ice warning

The new warning covers most of the north of Scotland from the west to east coast.

Among those places affected are Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin, Aviemore, Skye, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The warning states: “Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out by the end of Thursday evening.

Snow and ice are affecting much of the north and north-east this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“North-west Scotland and the Northern and Western Isles will see the most frequent showers on Wednesday, before extending to the north-east on Thursday.

“Further accumulations of 3-7cm are expected to low levels, with 10-15cm possible above 150 metres.

“Where any modest daytime thaw has occurred, icy stretches are likely on untreated surfaces.”

The weather service is expecting travel disruption due to snow showers.

Conversation