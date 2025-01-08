Snow and ice warning extended by another 36 hours across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for snow and ice across the north and north-east by another 36 hours.

Communities that had been hoping for respite now face a new warning that will carry on from the previous yellow alert that was due to end at noon.

The warning has now been extended to just before midnight on Thursday January 8 – a 36-hour extension.

Snow and ice have had a significant impact on Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands in the past week.

They have disrupted services, schools and travel.

Dozens of schools were forced to remain closed on the first day back in 2025 because of weather conditions.

Some are still closed as of Wednesday.

Travel on roads throughout the region has been hazardous due to snow and icy conditions.

New 36-hour snow and ice warning

The new warning covers most of the north of Scotland from the west to east coast.

Among those places affected are Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin, Aviemore, Skye, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The warning states: “Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out by the end of Thursday evening.

“North-west Scotland and the Northern and Western Isles will see the most frequent showers on Wednesday, before extending to the north-east on Thursday.

“Further accumulations of 3-7cm are expected to low levels, with 10-15cm possible above 150 metres.

“Where any modest daytime thaw has occurred, icy stretches are likely on untreated surfaces.”

The weather service is expecting travel disruption due to snow showers.