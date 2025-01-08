Rescue mission launched for dog which entered River Ugie in Peterhead

A rescue mission has been launched for a dog which entered the River Ugie in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to the Cheyne Bridge area just before 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Police are leading the operation with fire crews and coastguard teams called in to assist.

A spokesperson from Aberdeen Coastguard confirmed they were working to rescue a dog which was stranded on an “island” in the River Ugie.

Multiple coastguard teams are offering “safety cover” after receiving the call for back-up at 4.55pm.

The fire service has dispatched two appliances from Peterhead Fire Station to the scene.

They later sent two boats from Elgin and Central fire stations.

It is understood a section of North Road over Cheyne Bridge has been closed while the search is ongoing.

Traffic is building in the area and motorists are advised to find an alternative route until further notice.

Police have been contacted for comment.

