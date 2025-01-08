Controversial Sutherland wind farm granted approval

A controversial wind farm development has been granted planning approval despite fierce opposition from local campaigners.

Developers from the UK arm of German developer Energie Kontor have won over Scottish ministers and will now push with their Strath Oykel Wind Farm plan.

The development will involve the erection of 11 wind turbines in the Strath Oykel Forest in Sutherland.

They will have a generation capacity of 73MW and are to be in place for the next 35 years.

The proposals have faced fierce opposition from local campaigners and Highland councillors in recent years.

A number have voiced concerns over the scheme’s potential visual and environmental impacts.

In 2022, 168 letters of objection were submitted by the public.

Several years on, developers are now looking ahead to the future.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, applicant Calum Morris confirmed Scottish ministers had thrown their support behind their venture.

In a brief statement, he said they had “issued their consent”.

History of Strath Oykel Wind Farm

Murmurs of the controversial development first materialised back in 2021.

At that time, plans were unveiled for a 16-turbine wind farm in the Strath Oykel forest, near the village of Rosehall.

Bosses then put the plans on hold before reducing the wind farm to 11 turbines.

The following year, Highland councillors unanimously rejected the development.

They had been deluged by negative feedback from the community.

A year later, Scottish ministers invited the council’s north planning committee to review that decision.

That move was met with anger, with council officials accusing the government of failing to respect their decision.

A public enquiry was then undertaken by ministers, including a three-day hearing at Rosehall Village Hall.