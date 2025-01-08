Controversial Sutherland wind farm granted approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Controversial Sutherland wind farm granted approval

Campaigners have hit back at the plans in recent years, concerned about its visual and environmental impact.

By Michelle Henderson
A visualisation of the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm as seen from Rosehall. Image: Energie Kontor
A controversial wind farm development has been granted planning approval despite fierce opposition from local campaigners.

Developers from the UK arm of German developer Energie Kontor have won over Scottish ministers and will now push with their Strath Oykel Wind Farm plan.

The development will involve the erection of 11 wind turbines in the Strath Oykel Forest in Sutherland.

They will have a generation capacity of 73MW and are to be in place for the next 35 years.

The proposals have faced fierce opposition from local campaigners and Highland councillors in recent years.

A number have voiced concerns over the scheme’s potential visual and environmental impacts.

In 2022, 168 letters of objection were submitted by the public.

Several years on, developers are now looking ahead to the future.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, applicant Calum Morris confirmed Scottish ministers had thrown their support behind their venture.

In a brief statement, he said they had “issued their consent”.

History of Strath Oykel Wind Farm

Murmurs of the controversial development first materialised back in 2021.

At that time, plans were unveiled for a 16-turbine wind farm in the Strath Oykel forest, near the village of Rosehall.

Bosses then put the plans on hold before reducing the wind farm to 11 turbines.

The following year, Highland councillors unanimously rejected the development.

They had been deluged by negative feedback from the community.

A year later, Scottish ministers invited the council’s north planning committee to review that decision.

That move was met with anger, with council officials accusing the government of failing to respect their decision.

A public enquiry was then undertaken by ministers, including a three-day hearing at Rosehall Village Hall.

Conversation