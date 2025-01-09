Man charged after police chase ended in crash on busy Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged after police chase ended in crash on busy Aberdeen road

A woman was taken to hospital to be checked over.

By Ross Hempseed
The incident ended in a crash on North Anderson Drive. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
A man has been charged following a police chase which ended in a crash on one of Aberdeen’s busiest roads.

The incident began at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, January 8, when the driver of a Jaguar allegedly failed to stop for officers.

Police then proceeded to give chase along North Anderson Drive.

The Jaguar was then involved in a three-vehicle crash near the Hilton Road junction.

The two other cars involved were a Honda Jazz and an Audi.

Emergency services were called to the scene, arriving just after 6pm.

Police at scene of crash on North Anderson Drive
Police at the scene of the crash on North Anderson Drive.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The female driver of the Honda Jazz was taken to hospital, while a 45-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Wednesday, 8 January, 2025, a Jaguar car failed to stop for officers on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“The Jaguar was then involved in a road crash with a Honda and Audi car on North Anderson Drive.

“A woman driving the Honda car has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”