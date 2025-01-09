Man charged after police chase ended in crash on busy Aberdeen road

A man has been charged following a police chase which ended in a crash on one of Aberdeen’s busiest roads.

The incident began at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, January 8, when the driver of a Jaguar allegedly failed to stop for officers.

Police then proceeded to give chase along North Anderson Drive.

The Jaguar was then involved in a three-vehicle crash near the Hilton Road junction.

The two other cars involved were a Honda Jazz and an Audi.

Emergency services were called to the scene, arriving just after 6pm.

The female driver of the Honda Jazz was taken to hospital, while a 45-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Wednesday, 8 January, 2025, a Jaguar car failed to stop for officers on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“The Jaguar was then involved in a road crash with a Honda and Audi car on North Anderson Drive.

“A woman driving the Honda car has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”