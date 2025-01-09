Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man charged after police chase ended in crash on busy Aberdeen road A woman was taken to hospital to be checked over. By Ross Hempseed January 9 2025, 9:39 am January 9 2025, 9:39 am Share Man charged after police chase ended in crash on busy Aberdeen road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6665120/police-chase-crash-on-north-anderson-drive/ Copy Link The incident ended in a crash on North Anderson Drive. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson A man has been charged following a police chase which ended in a crash on one of Aberdeen’s busiest roads. The incident began at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, January 8, when the driver of a Jaguar allegedly failed to stop for officers. Police then proceeded to give chase along North Anderson Drive. The Jaguar was then involved in a three-vehicle crash near the Hilton Road junction. The two other cars involved were a Honda Jazz and an Audi. Emergency services were called to the scene, arriving just after 6pm. Police at the scene of the crash on North Anderson Drive.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. The female driver of the Honda Jazz was taken to hospital, while a 45-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident. A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Wednesday, 8 January, 2025, a Jaguar car failed to stop for officers on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. “The Jaguar was then involved in a road crash with a Honda and Audi car on North Anderson Drive. “A woman driving the Honda car has been taken to hospital to be checked over. A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”