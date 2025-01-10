Two more lynx spotted in Cairngorms – one day after first pair captured

Two further lynx cats have been spotted in the Cairngorms this morning.

Search efforts have recommenced in the national park to catch the big cats seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie.

Police were made aware of the sighting at around 7.10am this morning.

Specialist teams from the Kincraig park are being drafted in to work with officers to capture the pair.

The discovery comes just over 24 hours after two lynx were trapped and quarantined by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The lynx were “illegally released” in the Drumguish area near Kingussie on Wednesday afternoon.

They have since been transferred to Edinburgh Zoo where they will remain in quarantine for 30 days.

Lynx spotted believed to be connected to “illegal release”

Police have launched an investigation into the matter as they piece together how the lynx ended up in the woods.

Early enquiries suggest the latest sighting is connected to the lynx, captured by specialist teams on Thursday.

Members of the public are being asked not to approach the animals as teams work to capture them.

Staff from the Highland Wildlife Park say they are working diligently to “safely retrieve the animals.”

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The presence of a further two lynx in the Cairngorms has been revealed overnight.

“We are again working closely with Police Scotland and partners to safely retrieve the animals.

“Whilst lynx present a low risk to humans, we would ask anyone who does spot them not to approach nor to attend the area. Instead, please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0387 of Friday 10 January 2025.”