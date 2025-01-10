Two more lynx spotted in Cairngorms – one day after first pair captured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Two more lynx spotted in Cairngorms – one day after first pair captured

Specialist teams have been drafted in to trap the big cats, seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area.

By Michelle Henderson
The first pair of cats, pictured, are now in quarantine. Image: RZSS.
Two further lynx cats have been spotted in the Cairngorms this morning.

Search efforts have recommenced in the national park to catch the big cats seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie.

Police were made aware of the sighting at around 7.10am this morning.

Specialist teams from the Kincraig park are being drafted in to work with officers to capture the pair.

The discovery comes just over 24 hours after two lynx were trapped and quarantined by staff at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The lynx were “illegally released” in the Drumguish area near Kingussie on Wednesday afternoon.

They have since been transferred to Edinburgh Zoo where they will remain in quarantine for 30 days.

Lynx spotted believed to be connected to “illegal release”

Police have launched an investigation into the matter as they piece together how the lynx ended up in the woods.

Early enquiries suggest the latest sighting is connected to the lynx, captured by specialist teams on Thursday.

Members of the public are being asked not to approach the animals as teams work to capture them.

Staff from the Highland Wildlife Park say they are working diligently to  “safely retrieve the animals.”

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “The presence of a further two lynx in the Cairngorms has been revealed overnight.

“We are again working closely with Police Scotland and partners to safely retrieve the animals.

“Whilst lynx present a low risk to humans, we would ask anyone who does spot them not to approach nor to attend the area. Instead, please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0387 of Friday 10 January 2025.”

