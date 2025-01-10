First Inverurie Farmers Market of the year cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First Inverurie Farmers Market of the year cancelled

Organisers say it would be unsafe to host the market in the current weather conditions.

By Jamie Sinclair
Inverurie Farmers Market
The market area is currently full of snow and ice. Image: Kath Flannery

Organisers have confirmed the first Inverurie Farmers Market of the year has been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

The market area is currently full of snow and ice and is unlikely to clear with temperatures expected to plummet overnight.

The decision was confirmed on the market’s social media channels this evening.

Usually held on the second Saturday of the month, the market proves popular for Inverurie locals and those from further afield.

Due to short notice, SourCloud Bakery had already started preparing their bakes for tomorrow.

The bakery business has confirmed it will still be on location in Inverurie to sell products from their van.

Tomorrow’s market has been cancelled. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Freezing weather

A post on the bakery’s Facebook page reads: “January is already a quiet month as we only have two markets on and I would hate for all the bread and pastries to go to waste.

“All my sourdough and pastries are already proving, so I will still go and sell from my van, so please come down and support us!”

Granite City Fish
Granite City Fish LTD will offer Saturday deliveries depending on road conditions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Granite City Fish was also set to feature at the market but offered an alternative to disappointed customers.

The family-run seafood business will be open from their processing factory in Aberdeen.

The company has also offered Saturday deliveries, depending on road conditions.

Conversation