First Inverurie Farmers Market of the year cancelled

Organisers have confirmed the first Inverurie Farmers Market of the year has been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

The market area is currently full of snow and ice and is unlikely to clear with temperatures expected to plummet overnight.

The decision was confirmed on the market’s social media channels this evening.

Usually held on the second Saturday of the month, the market proves popular for Inverurie locals and those from further afield.

Due to short notice, SourCloud Bakery had already started preparing their bakes for tomorrow.

The bakery business has confirmed it will still be on location in Inverurie to sell products from their van.

Freezing weather

A post on the bakery’s Facebook page reads: “January is already a quiet month as we only have two markets on and I would hate for all the bread and pastries to go to waste.

“All my sourdough and pastries are already proving, so I will still go and sell from my van, so please come down and support us!”

Granite City Fish was also set to feature at the market but offered an alternative to disappointed customers.

The family-run seafood business will be open from their processing factory in Aberdeen.

The company has also offered Saturday deliveries, depending on road conditions.