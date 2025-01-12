Jordan Amissah says Ross County move followed ‘toughest’ time of his career

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is grateful to be given a platform to shine in Dingwall – after coming through the toughest spell of his career.

The 23-year-old pulled off a string of saves against Celtic at the weekend, but two injury-time goals pushed the champions and leaders to a 4-1 victory at the Global Energy Stadium.

The German-born, Ghana under-23 international, was pleased his performance earned him the man-of-the-match award against the Hoops, but he’d have swapped that for a point for Don Cowie’s team.

Last week, Amissah penned an extended contract which takes him until the end of the season, having initially joined County on a one-month deal.

With number one Ross Laidlaw sidelined with a knee injury, he came in to compete with Jack Hamilton and has replaced him between the sticks.

Two clean sheets have also helped County earn 10 points from four games over the festive period.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Schalke youth keeper had loan spells at Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion before joining County last month.

As he sought his next move, the former Sheffield United keeper, who played just once for the Blades in August 2022, appreciated support from those around him.

Patient and waited for opportunity

Amissah said: “Before I came here, it was a while since I had played my last football, so it’s been a long time since I’ve had that much to do in the game.

“It’s been a good few weeks on the back of a few frustrating months. I can say that being without a club for the last few months were the toughest of my life.

“It was my first time being in that position. You’re just trying to keep yourself fit, keep your hands sharp and wait for the opportunity.

“Thankfully, this opportunity has come up. I’ve heard a lot of great things about the club. I know people who’ve been up here before. I like what I heard when I had my first conversation with the manager.

“For me, it was a no-brainer about coming up here. Luckily, I have got the opportunity to get out there and play and I have kept the shirt so far.

“For me, it’s all about doing that, keep going. I’m happy to have extended until the end of the season and I’m just trying to crack on. I think we’ve been on a brilliant run.

“We can even look back and say we’ve had a decent enough game against Celtic. We can build on that and crack on.”

Tough routine without a game to play

When asked what helped him most during those tough months, he said: “My family, for sure. My mum, my sister, my dad, my girlfriend have been very supportive of me.

“My faith as well. Just keep believing that God has a plan for me. It’s not easy when you’ve got no routine. You’re going from training five or six times a week and having a match to not having that routine.

“It’s really, really tough keeping that drive to get up in the morning, go to the gym, do your bits and bobs.

“I would like to say that I’ve got a very good support system around me that stick with me in the good times and, for sure, stick with me in the bad times as well.”

No complaints over penalty retake

Amissah was beaten by Arne Engels from the spot, having initially saved the stoppage-time penalty before it was retaken.

Engels got the second bite at his penalty after Amissah was adjudged to have moved off his line.

The goalkeeper had no complaints, but felt he was not far away from saving the second spot-kick.

He added: “With VAR you don’t have much of an argument. I was off my line.

“It’s frustrating because I think it was a good save. It happens. Looking back, I could have saved with the second penalty. But it is what it is.”

Livi Lions are next up in Scottish Cup

Amissah was subject to online racial abuse following the 2-1 win at Aberdeen on January 2. County are conducting an investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, there was a minute’s applause organised by fans to show their support for the keeper in opposition to such abuse. He acknowledged that gesture with a wave to the fans.

County turn their attention to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup this Saturday when they host Championship promotion pushers Livingston.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.