Jordan Amissah says Ross County move followed ‘toughest’ time of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan Amissah says Ross County move followed ‘toughest’ time of his career

The goalkeeper left Sheffield United and waited for his chance - which came in the form of a call from Dingwall.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah points to his team-mates during the 4-1 SPFL Premiership defeat against Celtic on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is under contract until the end of the season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is grateful to be given a platform to shine in Dingwall – after coming through the toughest spell of his career.

The 23-year-old pulled off a string of saves against Celtic at the weekend, but two injury-time goals pushed the champions and leaders to a 4-1 victory at the Global Energy Stadium. 

The German-born, Ghana under-23 international, was pleased his performance earned him the man-of-the-match award against the Hoops, but he’d have swapped that for a point for Don Cowie’s team.

Last week, Amissah penned an extended contract which takes him until the end of the season, having initially joined County on a one-month deal.

Ross County's Jordan Amissah takes to the field ahead of facing Celtic on Saturday. The SPFL Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on January 11, 2025 finished in a 4-1 Celtic win.
Ross County’s Jordan Amissah takes to the field ahead of facing Celtic on Saturday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

With number one Ross Laidlaw sidelined with a knee injury, he came in to compete with Jack Hamilton and has replaced him between the sticks.

Two clean sheets have also helped County earn 10 points from four games over the festive period.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Schalke youth keeper had loan spells at Guiseley, Spennymoor Town and Burton Albion before joining County last month.

As he sought his next move, the former Sheffield United keeper, who played just once for the Blades in August 2022, appreciated support from those around him.

Patient and waited for opportunity

Amissah said: “Before I came here, it was a while since I had played my last football, so it’s been a long time since I’ve had that much to do in the game.

“It’s been a good few weeks on the back of a few frustrating months. I can say that being without a club for the last few months were the toughest of my life.

“It was my first time being in that position. You’re just trying to keep yourself fit, keep your hands sharp and wait for the opportunity.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah makes a save to deny Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi in Celtic's 4-1 SPFL Premiership win at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah makes a save to deny Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

“Thankfully, this opportunity has come up. I’ve heard a lot of great things about the club. I know people who’ve been up here before. I like what I heard when I had my first conversation with the manager.

“For me, it was a no-brainer about coming up here. Luckily, I have got the opportunity to get out there and play and I have kept the shirt so far.

“For me, it’s all about doing that, keep going. I’m happy to have extended until the end of the season and I’m just trying to crack on. I think we’ve been on a brilliant run.

“We can even look back and say we’ve had a decent enough game against Celtic. We can build on that and crack on.”

Tough routine without a game to play

When asked what helped him most during those tough months, he said: “My family, for sure. My mum, my sister, my dad, my girlfriend have been very supportive of me.

“My faith as well. Just keep believing that God has a plan for me. It’s not easy when you’ve got no routine. You’re going from training five or six times a week and having a match to not having that routine.

“It’s really, really tough keeping that drive to get up in the morning, go to the gym, do your bits and bobs.

“I would like to say that I’ve got a very good support system around me that stick with me in the good times and, for sure, stick with me in the bad times as well.”

Celtic's Arne Engels scores to make it 3-1 against Ross County after it was ordered to be retaken. The SPFL Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, finished 4-1 to Celtic. Home goalkeeper Jordan Amissah was ajudged to have moved off his line when he saved the original penalty from the same player.
Celtic’s Arne Engels scores to make it 3-1 after it was ordered to be retaken. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

No complaints over penalty retake

Amissah was beaten by Arne Engels from the spot, having initially saved the stoppage-time penalty before it was retaken.

Engels got the second bite at his penalty after Amissah was adjudged to have moved off his line.

The goalkeeper had no complaints, but felt he was not far away from saving the second spot-kick.

He added: “With VAR you don’t have much of an argument. I was off my line.

“It’s frustrating because I think it was a good save. It happens. Looking back, I could have saved with the second penalty. But it is what it is.”

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah waves to fans as they show support in the 18th minute against Celtic after he received racist abuse on social media this month.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah waves to fans as they show support in the 18th minute against Celtic after he received racist abuse on social media this month. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group.

Livi Lions are next up in Scottish Cup

Amissah was subject to online racial abuse following the 2-1 win at Aberdeen on January 2. County are conducting an investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, there was a minute’s applause organised by fans to show their support for the keeper in opposition to such abuse. He acknowledged that gesture with a wave to the fans.

County turn their attention to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup this Saturday when they host Championship promotion pushers Livingston.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation