Gordon House: ‘We want to demolish Inverurie offices as soon as possible to prevent vandal attacks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gordon House: ‘We want to demolish Inverurie offices as soon as possible to prevent vandal attacks’

Councillors have been told that "good progress" is being made clearing out the office block.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeenshire Council's former Gordon House headquarters in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council's former Gordon House headquarters in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council has revealed that it will take around eight months to flatten its former Gordon House offices in Inverurie – but bosses want to get it off the ground as soon as possible.

The local authority unveiled its plan to knock down the Blackhall Road facility back in November.

A building warrant lodged by officers stated that the demolition would come at a cost of £500,000.

When will the Gordon House demolition begin?

An update on the status of the building was recently given to members of the business services committee.

Officers had hoped the site would be closed by the end of December, but this has been delayed slightly.

Aberdeenshire Council lodged a £500,000 building warrant to demolish its old Gordon House headquarters in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, it is expected that demolition of the former council HQ will start in March and could be done and dusted by November.

Councillors were told that “good progress” was being made clearing out the office block.

The Service Point and facilities team will be the last to make the move out of Gordon House.

The Inverurie office block will be reduced to rubble later this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This will ensure the building is secured up until demolition D-day.

A service point will stay in the town, but move to 93 High Street instead.

Why did the council want to demolish Gordon House so fast?

Council leader Gillian Owen stated that the local authority wanted to flatten and offload the site as soon as possible.

She explained that a quick demolition was needed to prevent vandals from causing problems on the site.

The councillor revealed that previous experience at one former vacant council building prompted the fast turnaround.

Smashed windows can be seen at the former Ellon Academy building back in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“If you think back to the old Ellon Academy we had fires, broken windows – it was just a complete riot.

“That is why we tried to move swiftly to demolish and and get a flattened site.”

She also said that an empty site would be more marketable and expects it will be sold to the highest bidder.

Read more:

Conversation