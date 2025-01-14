Crichie masterplan for hundreds of new Inverurie homes APPROVED despite fears over GP shortage

Developers have taken a major step forward in building 900 new homes around the outskirts of Inverurie after their masterplan was approved today.

Councillors had raised fears over the pressure a development this size would have on local doctors and schools, but in the end the plans were given the green light.

The Crichie development to the west of Port Elphinstone has been in the pipeline since 2012.

And after 12 years of planning wrangles and red tape, developers Dandara Homes look to be edging closer to starting the huge project.

What are the plans for new Inverurie homes?

Planning permission in principle was granted in 2018 for 737 homes, land for a business park and transport upgrades.

But since then, the proposals have expanded to include land for a new primary school and sports pitches.

The number of homes has also increased to about 900.

There could also be a “park and choose” facility, which is like a park and ride – but encourages the use of other eco-friendly transport options like electric bikes.

A mixture of three to five-bedroom homes would occupy the majority of the site, with 25% of these being affordable housing.

Councillors raise fears over strain on GPs in Inverurie

One major concern raised over these new Inverurie homes is the strain it could put on the already under-pressure GPs in the Garioch town.

Inverurie and District councillor David Keating was the most vocal in voicing his fears, saying: “It’s a huge concern for our constituents.”

He acknowledged that money would be ploughed into local amenities as a result of deals with developers, but this would not help with GP recruitment woes.

He added: “I don’t think more money for a building gets us more doctors.”

Councillors are not allowed to deny permission on the basis of there not being enough doctors to cope with the influx of residents, however, which was another point bemoaned by Mr Keating.

He continued: “It’s really disempowering for us as elected members to not be able to take account for this.

“What I’m hearing is that we have a real live concern, but there is no way we can bring these concerns in to influence our decision making.

“You can’t magic up people.”

Despite officers sharing these frustrations, they reiterated that NHS Grampian had raised no objections, and that it was out of their hands.

‘Are we sure we have enough space in schools?’

A further worry brought up by councillors involved the nearby Port Elphinstone Primary School.

Under the masterplan, land has been allocated for a new primary school.

However, it is down to the council to build a new school for the Crichie development.

And officers revealed that there are no plans for this in the near future, with confidence being put in the most recent school roll forecasts.

The council’s schools boss, Rachael Golding, said: “We need to make use of our existing estate fully before we add to it with additional schools or extensions.

“Because there is capacity at Port Elphinstone school, we are confident that the first phase can be completely accommodated at the school.

“Until we actually see the development building out and the number of pupils there, then it wouldn’t be appropriate to put a primary school into the capital plan at this stage.”

She also revealed that Port Elphinstone Primary School would not be over capacity until 2029, according to the most recent data.

Councillors vote through new Inverurie homes

Despite these fears being raised, councillors voted to approve the masterplan seven votes to five.

However it’s still some time until any ground is broken, as official planning permission will still need to be submitted.

Back in July last year, Dandara Homes’ Aberdeen head of sales Claire Bathgate told The Press and Journal that although good progress was being made, she “wasn’t certain” any homes would be built by the end of 2025.

You can view the full plans here.

