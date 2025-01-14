£4m Dunnottar Castle visitor centre could be blocked over town tourism fears

Plans for a new visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle could be in jeopardy, due to fears it may pull tourists away from nearby Stonehaven.

A council report recommending the rejection of the proposal will be submitted to the Kincardine & Mearns Area Committee next week.

Developers envisioned a new £4m visitor centre at one of the north-east’s most-popular attractions.

The project was first launched in 2015 by the owners, Dunecht Estates, who proposed a centre overlooking the cliff-top castle.

In addition, plans called for 10 houses to accompany the visitor centre.

However, councillors have been urged to reject the application due to several issues, listed in the council report.

One concern was the “development will impact on shops and cafes in Stonehaven, drawing visitors away from the town centre”.

It could also have a “negative economic impact from job and business loss in the town centre”.

The accompanying housing was also branded “unjustified” and in an “unsustainable location”.

The housing development would also be used to help partially fund the visitor centre, however, the report says “10 houses would not fund the visitor centre” and if the houses were to help plug the shortfall, the visitor centre should be smaller.

Plans include a huge new car park with more than 120 spaces and areas for motorhomes, coaches and motorbikes.

The report states: “Large car park will impact the setting of Dunnottar Castle and natural landscape.

It was made clear in the report, that the “visitor centre is welcomed, but not the housing”.

In conclusion, the report recommended the plans be refused.

It stated: “The site for the housing is poorly connected to the amenities of Stonehaven, with no suitable safe route to school proposed.

“The existing paths and bus stops are not safe or convenient for sustainable access to/from schools.

“The visitor centre does not include sufficient parking, which could result in overspill onto the public road presenting a road safety concern.”

However, Dunnottar Castle’s owner George Pearson, hit back saying the visitor centre was needed.

He said: “There has been a real need, for some time now, to build a dedicated visitor centre to meet growing expectations, accommodate increased visitor numbers and importantly, create an enhanced visitor experience.

“Careful thought and consideration has therefore gone into not only the concept but the

proposed design given its unique and historic setting.”

Mr Pearson also pointed to the boost to the local economy from £1.5m to £3.9m, as a reason for the project to go ahead.