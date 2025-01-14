£4m Dunnottar Castle visitor centre could be blocked over town tourism fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£4m Dunnottar Castle visitor centre could be blocked over town tourism fears

There are concerns a new attraction might draw tourists away from established businesses in Stonehaven.

By Ross Hempseed
The £4m visitor centre could in jeopardy due to plans to build housing on the site. Image: DC Thomson.
Plans for a new visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle could be in jeopardy, due to fears it may pull tourists away from nearby Stonehaven.

A council report recommending the rejection of the proposal will be submitted to the Kincardine & Mearns Area Committee next week.

Developers envisioned a new £4m visitor centre at one of the north-east’s most-popular attractions.

The project was first launched in 2015 by the owners, Dunecht Estates, who proposed a centre overlooking the cliff-top castle.

In addition, plans called for 10 houses to accompany the visitor centre.

Plans for the new Dunnottar Castle visitor centre. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

However, councillors have been urged to reject the application due to several issues, listed in the council report.

One concern was the “development will impact on shops and cafes in Stonehaven, drawing visitors away from the town centre”.

It could also have a “negative economic impact from job and business loss in the town centre”.

The accompanying housing was also branded “unjustified” and in an “unsustainable location”.

The housing development would also be used to help partially fund the visitor centre, however, the report says “10 houses would not fund the visitor centre” and if the houses were to help plug the shortfall, the visitor centre should be smaller.

Plans include a huge new car park with more than 120 spaces and areas for motorhomes, coaches and motorbikes.

Plans for new visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle in doubt

The report states: “Large car park will impact the setting of Dunnottar Castle and natural landscape.

It was made clear in the report, that the “visitor centre is welcomed, but not the housing”.

Renderings of what the new centre could look like. Image: DC Thomson.

In conclusion, the report recommended the plans be refused.

It stated: “The site for the housing is poorly connected to the amenities of Stonehaven, with no suitable safe route to school proposed.

“The existing paths and bus stops are not safe or convenient for sustainable access to/from schools.

“The visitor centre does not include sufficient parking, which could result in overspill onto the public road presenting a road safety concern.”

George Pearson along with King Charles at Dunnottar Castle. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

However, Dunnottar Castle’s owner George Pearson, hit back saying the visitor centre was needed.

He said: “There has been a real need, for some time now, to build a dedicated visitor centre to meet growing expectations, accommodate increased visitor numbers and importantly, create an enhanced visitor experience.

“Careful thought and consideration has therefore gone into not only the concept but the
proposed design given its unique and historic setting.”

Mr Pearson also pointed to the boost to the local economy from £1.5m to £3.9m, as a reason for the project to go ahead.

