Work on £4 million visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle could start next year By Denny Andonova August 2, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 5:13 pm 0 Plans have been lodged for a new 3.5m visitor centre, along with 10 homes, at Dunnottar Castle. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Sunak pledges to cut VAT on energy bills under ‘winter plan’ New ‘storm-proof’ roof for Fraserburgh Heritage Centre, Berryden supermarket plans approved and Westhill office building to become gym Classic car show gearing up for Drum Castle return on July 31 Live: Johnson facing influential committee of MPs as Gove tells PM to quit