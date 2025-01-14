‘Depraved’ Peterhead prison officer jailed after admitting rape and sexual abuse of children

A former Peterhead prison officer has been jailed for “unimaginably depraved” sexual offending, including the rape of a child over a prolonged period.

Russell Maitland appeared by video link at the High Court in Aberdeen from HMP Dumfries, where he has been remanded since admitting the historic crimes last year.

Maitland, 37, also admitted sexually assaulting another child claiming he did it for the “danger and excitement” and not because he is attracted to children.

Predatory behaviour

Judge William Summers said Maitland had acted in a “persistent, calculating and predatory” way before locking him up for 13 years.

The children, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were aged between four and 12 at the time of the attacks, which were said to have taken place at various locations across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Maitland admitted touching the private parts of one child whilst covering their eyes with a mask – but further charges of taking photographs of the child were dropped.

His defence counsel Kris Gilmartin told the court Maitland was “clearly remorseful” and wanted to apologise to his victims.

Mr Gilmartin said Maitland had suffered abuse in his own childhood, adding: “He is not seeking to use that as an excuse, he should have known better.

“He was an adult and should have been able to control himself. He acknowledges his wrongdoing.”

Bravery commended

The court previously heard one of the children had bravely told a schoolteacher about the assaults and the police became involved.

Judge Summers said Maitland’s crimes were “profoundly troubling” and commended the “strength and courage” of the victims in speaking out to enable his conviction.

He said: “I hope that following your conviction, they will be able to move on and these events do not come to define them.

“It is concerning that you accept responsibility for these offences, yet you deny a sexual attraction to children and you say you committed these offences because of a need for a sense of danger and excitement.

“That I find very difficult to accept.

‘Your culpability level was very high’

“You appear to recognise the gravity of your offending, but in the face of the report, you have limited insight into the harm you caused.

“You abused a position of trust to your own deviant sexual ends.

“Your actions were persistent and pervasive. It was predatory and unimaginably depraved.

“The harm caused cannot be calculated, but it was very high and your culpability level was very high.

“Sexual crimes are abhorrent and sexual abuse is not acceptable in our society.”

No longer employed by prison service

Maitland was sentenced to 13 years in prison with an extended sentence of 3 years on licence upon his release for the charge of rape and two charges of sexual assault.

For the charge of exposing his penis he was given three months in jail to be served concurrently.

He has been placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely.

A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokesman said: “We recognise the profound and lasting impact such crimes have on survivors.

“This individual was suspended whilst under investigation by Police Scotland, and is no longer employed by the SPS.”