Plans for 49 new Inverurie houses as Malcolm Allan expands development

Plans for 49 new homes in the west of Inverurie have been revealed as the town’s housing boom continues apace.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders are seeking permission to add to their already existing sites in thetown, with an expansion to their existing estate of 230 homes nearby.

The plot of land just east of the A96 has been sought after for some time, with developers going back and forth over who would get to take on the site.

What will new Inverurie housing development look like?

The site will feature 49 new homes, ranging from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Entrances from the new development will be created from Blackhall Road, Corsmanhill Drive and Corsmanhill Road.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders plan to keep the west of the site open for green space, with flowers planted along the back gardens of some homes.

Drawings submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show the houses following a similar design as the developer’s neighbouring Westgate South site.

Wrangle over affordable Inverurie housing

Numerous developers had been eyeing up the site for some time before Malcolm Allan swooped in.

Back in 2006, Cala Homes had planned to build 239 homes on the plot of land before eventually withdrawing.

They then sold the site to the Kintore-based firm, who settled on these plans following talks with the council.

The original proposal would have seen just 39 affordable homes built.

But according to Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, this has now “evolved” to a total of 49 after these discussions.

New plans come amid major Inverurie expansion

This new development isn’t the only example of developers scrambling to build homes in the Garioch town.

In November, plans were approved for 95 new homes to the north of Inverurie, with Cala Homes looking to capitalise on the town’s economic success.

And Dandara Homes has taken a step closer to launching a 700-home development near Port Elphinstone.

You can view the latest Inverurie houses plan here.

