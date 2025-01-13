Plans for 49 new Inverurie houses as Malcolm Allan expands development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for 49 new Inverurie houses as Malcolm Allan expands development

The site has been coveted by developers for some time, and comes as the town undergoes a population boom.

By Isaac Buchan
The new development would see Malcolm Allan Housebuilders expand their presence in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new development would see Malcolm Allan Housebuilders expand their presence in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Plans for 49 new homes in the west of Inverurie have been revealed as the town’s housing boom continues apace.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders are seeking permission to add to their already existing sites in thetown, with an expansion to their existing estate of 230 homes nearby.

The plot of land just east of the A96 has been sought after for some time, with developers going back and forth over who would get to take on the site.

Developers have been eyeing up the site for some time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What will new Inverurie housing development look like?

The site will feature 49 new homes, ranging from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Entrances from the new development will be created from Blackhall Road, Corsmanhill Drive and Corsmanhill Road.

How the new site could look. Image: LAS Architecture

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders plan to keep the west of the site open for green space, with flowers planted along the back gardens of some homes.

Drawings submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show the houses following a similar design as the developer’s neighbouring Westgate South site.

Wrangle over affordable Inverurie housing

Numerous developers had been eyeing up the site for some time before Malcolm Allan swooped in.

Back in 2006, Cala Homes had planned to build 239 homes on the plot of land before eventually withdrawing.

Malcolm Allan Housebuilders already have a site neighbouring the potential new development. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They then sold the site to the Kintore-based firm, who settled on these plans following talks with the council.

The original proposal would have seen just 39 affordable homes built.

But according to Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, this has now “evolved” to a total of 49 after these discussions.

New plans come amid major Inverurie expansion

This new development isn’t the only example of developers scrambling to build homes in the Garioch town.

In November, plans were approved for 95 new homes to the north of Inverurie, with Cala Homes looking to capitalise on the town’s economic success.

The Garioch town has underwent a major residential expansion in recent years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you think of the latest housing plans? Let us know in our comments section below

And Dandara Homes has taken a step closer to launching a 700-home development near Port Elphinstone.

You can view the latest Inverurie houses plan here.

Read more stories from Inverurie:

Conversation