Inverurie traders FIGHTING BACK to keep free parking – with days until change comes into effect

Inverurie businesses are joining forces in an 11th hour bid to keep free parking spaces in the town centre.

The unpopular move to axe 116 free parking spaces was made by councillors last month, and has been met with backlash from both traders and locals.

The council has now confirmed that drivers will have to pay for all parking at Burn Lane Car Park from Tuesday, January 14.

It would have been earlier, had snowy weather not waylaid efforts to put up signs.

But a recent survey carried out by Inverurie’s Business Improvement District (Bid) found that a whopping 100% of those who responded were against the changes.

And now, Bid boss Derek Ritchie has revealed he is hoping to pile on the pressure by raising enough objections to put the issue back on the table at an upcoming council meeting.

Why is the council axing free parking?

Back in December, councillors voted to remove free parking from the Burn Lane Car Park in Inverurie town centre.

This contentious decision came as the council aims to plug a £34.5 million black hole in its budget.

Local authority bosses estimate that extending the parking charges to the entire car park would raise an extra £35,000 annually.

It came after parking fees were increased by up to 30% earlier this year to save a further £150,000.

Free parking has also been axed on Turriff’s High Street – but councillors voted to keep the spaces in Fraserburgh and Banff after hearing about the struggles traders there are facing.

Inverurie Bid boss hits out at free parking changes

Town centre champion Derek Ritchie has been one of the most vocal opponents of the new money-saving measures.

He told The Press and Journal that the move will have a “huge impact” on the town centre, which has been economically thriving in recent years.

Mr Ritchie said: “It’s very short-sighted of councillors to allow this to happen, especially for the small amount of money that they are going to raise from it.

“Most other towns in the shire still have a reasonable number of free parking spaces available, but now Inverurie has next to nothing.

“I can’t believe that some of our local Inverurie councillors voted to get rid of the free parking. It’s very, very disappointing.

“They should be supporting their local town.”

Worries over free parking for Inverurie town centre staff

Issues have been raised over where those commuting into the Garioch town will park after the controversial measures come into effect.

The Press and Journal understands that as many as 50 employees at the Royal Mail delivery office on Constitution Street use the free parking at Burn Lane.

And as of Tuesday, the town centre will only have 15 free parking spaces, which are only available on the weekend.

Mr Ritchie feels that this is the biggest problem that the free parking changes will cause.

He added: “It’s going to cause friction in private car parks.

“There will be issues where people who work in Inverurie, but come from outwith Inverurie, have to drive… Where are they going to park?

“They’re going to end up parking in residential spaces and private car parks, it’s a really major issue.”

Inverurie businesses planning to fight back

Despite the changes coming into effect, the battle against the move could be far from over…

Following the recent survey from Inverurie Bid, where all 520 respondents opposed the parking fees, the town centre crusaders now hope to try and reverse the decision.

Mr Ritchie revealed: “I’ve had quite a lot of comments from businesses.

“It’s a big topic of conversation with them. And the ones who aren’t talking about it now soon will be once it’s imposed.

“I was informed that we needed 50 objections to take it to the local area committee, and 200 to take it to the full council meeting.

“We’re going to ask them for alternatives for parking, or to remove the plans.”

Parking fees will make it ‘easier’ to visit Inverurie according to council

In response to the backlash from locals and traders, An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson stressed that the charges could mean more people coming into the town.

He said ” It is important to remember that tariffs continue to play a vital role in not only the administration of parking across the region’s town centres but also helps provide turnover of parking availability making it easier for people to visit a town, shop in our businesses and spend locally.”

This echoes a point made by Inverurie councillor Judy Whyte, who argued in favour of the fees.

She explained: “When a car park wasn’t charging, what happened was static cars stayed there all day and workers parking there made it very difficult for customers to come in.

“There is lots of evidence that pay and display encourages turnover of vehicles, it makes it easier for people to visit businesses and spend money in the town centre.”

