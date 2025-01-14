Elgin City’s Ryan Sargent relishing latest chance to sink team he supports, Aberdeen, after being denied Pittodrie winner with Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City’s Ryan Sargent relishing latest chance to sink team he supports, Aberdeen, after being denied Pittodrie winner with Fraserburgh

The Black and Whites forward - and big Dons fan - is 'buzzing' ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Jimmy Thelin's Premiership visitors.

Ryan Sargent, left, celebrates with his Elgin City team-mate Mark Gallagher after scoring the final goal in a 4-2 League Two win over East Fife at Borough Briggs, Elgin, on Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Ryan Sargent, left, celebrates with his Elgin City team-mate Mark Gallagher after scoring the final goal in a 4-2 League Two win over East Fife at Borough Briggs in August. Image: Bob Crombie.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Elgin City forward Ryan Sargent is setting his sights on causing a Scottish Cup sensation by knocking out the team he supports – Aberdeen – on Saturday.

The League Two high-flyers, managed by Dons-daft Allan Hale, are relishing the chance to lock horns with Jimmy Thelin’s Premiership visitors in round four of the national trophy.

The Dons have been off form most of the winter after a red-hot start to the campaign, while Elgin have gone from relegation survivors in 2024 to promotion pushers this term.

Sargent – who was snapped up from Highland League side Fraserburgh last summer – has experience of scoring against Aberdeen.

In an Aberdeenshire Shield opening-round tie at Pittodrie in October 2023, the Broch were a great match for a strong Dons side who started first-team regulars Ross Doohan, Angus MacDonald, Rhys Williams, Or Dadia, Vicente Besuijen, Pape Habib Gueye and Ester Sokler.

Sargent’s goal with 10 minutes left gave the Broch a 2-1 advantage, with the top-flight Reds eventually scraping through on penalties.

Sargent’s Pittodrie goal put Broch ahead in tie

Reflecting on his experiences against Aberdeen, Sargent said: “I’ve played against Aberdeen twice. It was at Pittodrie in the Aberdeenshire Shield when they had a lot of their first-team players playing as it was at an international break.

“With the game sitting at 1-1, I scored to make it 2-1 and ran over to celebrate with the Fraserburgh fans.

Ryan Sargent celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh at Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield in October 2023. The tie ended 2-2, with Aberdeen winning the penalty shoot-out at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.
Ryan Sargent celebrates after scoring for Fraserburgh at Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield in October 2023. The tie ended 2-2, with Aberdeen winning the penalty shoot-out. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

“But they scored again to make it 2-2 and we were unlucky to lose on penalties.

“I’ve also played against Aberdeen at Bellslea in Ryan Cowie’s testimonial when they played two different starting XIs in each half (in a 2-0 Dons win in July 2023).

“This is the biggest game of my career – especially with it being in the Scottish Cup.

“Fraserburgh did play Rangers (in a 3-0 Scottish Cup home loss in 2018), but I was 16 or 17, so I never got a game that day.

“I was buzzing when we drew Aberdeen.

“I really believe that we can give them a good scare.

“I’m an Aberdeen fan, which makes this tie even better.

“With the game being at Elgin, I’m sure we can try to pull off a shock.

“I think, and I hope, it will be a close game.”

Pressure is all on Aberdeen – Sargent

After coming through a nail-biting 8-7 penalty shoot-out against League Two foes Clyde, Sargent bagged a brace to seal a thrilling 3-2 home cup win over League One visitors Kelty Hearts to line up Elgin’s shot at Aberdeen.

Sargent says the heat, like in previous rounds, will be on their opponents – just on a much bigger scale.

He said: “Even when you look at the Kelty game, there was far more pressure on Kelty than us.

“At that point, we were top of League Two, and they were top of League One.

“With Aberdeen, we know all the pressure will be on them.

“We want to get the crowd right behind us and limit Aberdeen to as few chances as possible – then their fans will get irritated, and we can see how it goes.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan (R) and Dante Polvara at full time in the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan (R) and Dante Polvara at full-time in the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS.

“We lost 5-0 against Hibs (in the League Cup group stages) in our very first competitive game of the season.

“But we hadn’t gelled at that point – it was pretty much our first match together as a team.

“We’re now in a position where we have a formation, and we know how to play it.”

‘No bad eggs at Elgin – everyone is humble’

Gaffer Hale, aided by assistant Stefan Laird, arrived at Elgin in December 2023 and guided the team from the real danger of a relegation play-off to seventh spot.

A busy summer transfer window saw Elgin add quality, Sargent included, and the forward said the bosses deserve credit for what they’ve built in Moray – especially with injuries biting deep this term.

He added: “The management have brought the right characters to the club – everyone is here for the same goals.

“There are no bad eggs and everyone is humble.

“It has been a massive turnaround in form over the past year.

“Sometimes when a manager takes in something like 10 signings, it just doesn’t work.

The new Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird.
The Elgin City management, boss Allan Hale, left, and assistant manager Stefan Laird. Image: Elgin City FC.

“But we have hit the ground running.

“The key for us really is to take just one game each time.

“The fact we’re where we are in the league, despite the injuries we’ve had, shows how strong our squad is.

“Everyone is wanting to make the starting 11.

“It has been a brilliant start to the season, and we’re determined to build upon that.”

Conversation