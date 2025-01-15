Highland tourism businesses oppose ‘fundamentally flawed’ visitor levy proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland tourism businesses oppose ‘fundamentally flawed’ visitor levy proposal

Dozens of accommodation providers took part in a discussion about the tourist tax consultation in Inverness

By Alberto Lejarraga
Tourism businesses in the Highlands have said they strongly oppose the current proposal for the implementation of a visitor levy.

Dozens of owners, directors and managers of accommodation providers across the region took part in a discussion at Inverness’ Eden Court today, Wednesday January 15.

In November, the Highland Council launched a public consultation for the implementation of a tourist tax, which is open until March 31.

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024 gives local authorities discretionary powers to implement a visitor tax, similar to those in many European countries and cities.

Highland Council confirmed its plans to charge a 5% fee for overnight stays, with the revenue gathered through that to be invested in local facilities and infrastructure.

If approved, it could be enforced from winter 2026, as the start date must be at least 18 months from when a local authority formally decides to proceed with its introduction.

At the Eden Court meeting, the majority of those representing accommodation businesses said were “not against the principle of a visitor levy”.

But they made it very clear that they “disagree” with a number of elements of the current proposal.

They highlighted the following issues as the “worst” aspects of the proposal: 

  • The 5% charge – they are asking for a flat rate instead
  • A VAT thresholds issue: The visitor levy would be considered part of business turnover, therefore being subject to VAT.
  • Administrative burden: The current proposal states accommodation businesses are responsible for collecting the levy.

Highland visitor levy ‘not a money grab’

The panel at the meeting was led by Colin Marr, chief executive of the Inverness Chamber of Commerce, and Craig Ewan, operations director at Kingsmills Hotel and Ness Walk Hotel and Highland Hotel Association vice chair.

Highland Council chief executive Malcom Macleod and chief officer Sheila Armstrong also spoke to defend the consultation.

Mr Macleod was the first speaker and insisted the levy is “not a money grab”.

Rather, he said it is a crucial step that must be taken to sustain and support the tourism industry, improve visitor experience and support local communities.

He encouraged everyone to take part in the consultation but admitted there are things the council “is unable to change.”

“As this is a legislation passed by the Scottish Government, there are things that we are unable to change, like the percentage rate instead of a flat rate,” he said.

Highland visitor levy proposal is ‘fundamentally flawed’

Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Colin Marr said he and members are “increasingly concerned that the tourist levy will do more harm than good”.

Mr Marr, who described the levy as a “high-risk gamble,” explained: “It’s very unusual for us to publicly oppose the council but we’re doing it because we believe the levy proposal is fundamentally flawed.

“There is far too little detail on how money will be spent.”

He added that his biggest concern is that “the levy would be subject to VAT.

“I can’t think of another tax that has a tax on top of it,” he said.

“It will lead to the closure of accommodation and could have a negative impact on tourism numbers.”

He also highlighted that when a visitor tax has been successfully implemented across Europe, this was through a flat fee rather than a percentage.

Mr Marr also spoke to the P&J after the talk.

He added: “Fundamentally, the worst thing is that it will be part of a business turnover and therefore is subject to VAT, so it will put some businesses over the VAT threshold.

“And why does it have to be a percentage rate when most successful visitor levy schemes around the world are flat rates?”

Tourist tax to become ‘administrative burden’

Highland Hotel Association (HHA) vice chair Craig Ewan said hoteliers have significant concerns for the industry if the proposal goes ahead.

“We have major concerns about the implementation of a levy as the industry is already very fragile due to increased costs and tourist numbers in Inverness that are decreasing every year.”

He also believes small operators such as B&Bs and guest houses will struggle as they may go over the £90,000 threshold.

“It’s tax on tax as it is considered as revenue and subject to VAT,” he said.

Mr Ewan added that the fact that the percentage model is already decided before the closure of the consultation is “very frustrating”.

The Kingsmills Hotel operations director told The P&J: “The 5% charge is the worst thing.

“If a visitor levy is done properly, it should be an affordable small, fixed fee, and make it very clear to the customer that they’re paying for it.

“Making it a fixed fee of £1 or £2 per room would make it simple and reduce the burden.

“If the current proposal goes ahead, we’re going to have to implement software in hotels as we have dozens of different rates every night.

“I’ve enquired about that and for our hotel and it’d cost £7,500.”

Conversation