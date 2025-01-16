Road safety fears raised over Elgin Pizza Hut plans as concerned Moray Council officials submit objection

Plans to bring Pizza Hut to Elgin’s High Street have sparked road safety concerns.

The arrival of the international franchise could create around 15 full-time and part-time jobs.

And in turn breathe new life into a unit which has lay empty for two years.

Local Pizza Hut fans have welcome the proposals.

However, now transportation officials have submitted an objection to the plans.

What are the Pizza Hut plans?

In November, we revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform an empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

It would primarily be a delivery service.

The ground floor unit had been the long-term home of Ultimate Hair and Beauty in the west end of the town centre since 2007.

However, the premises have been empty since the firm moved to 25 High Street in 2022.

The building previously had no legal custodian.

In June, auctioneers Shepherd Commercial Property sold the property for £85,000 on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

They handle “ownerless” items in Scotland on behalf of the Crown.

Why do the transportation department object the Pizza Hut plans?

The council’s transport department have objected to the plans over road safety concerns.

They argue the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

Meanwhile, a narrow rear lane at Batchen Lane offers limited access, and there’s no clear solution for storing waste bins without obstructing the footpath.

Officials believe delivery vehicles would likely stop temporarily on the public carriageway or the even the footway within the High Street to pick up orders.

And in turn stop people and potentially other vehicles entering the High Street.

The High Street is already subject to high demand for parking with limited availability.

They added: “It could result in inappropriate and inconsiderate parking behaviour and potentially also impacting the A96 to the detriment of road user safety.”

Meanwhile, officials have recommend that Transport Scotland are consulted about the proposals as the premises are near the A96.

Glenshire Group are still waiting for the planning chiefs’ decision on their plans.

Read more Elgin stories