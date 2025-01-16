Road safety fears raised over Elgin Pizza Hut plans as concerned Moray Council officials submit objection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road safety fears raised over Elgin Pizza Hut plans as concerned Moray Council officials submit objection

In November, we first exclusively revealed the plans. Now, the council’s transportation department has objected to the proposals.

By Sean McAngus
The High Street building which could be transformed into a Pizza Hut takeaway place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The High Street building which could be transformed into a Pizza Hut takeaway place.

Plans to bring Pizza Hut to Elgin’s High Street have sparked road safety concerns.

The arrival of the international franchise could create around 15 full-time and part-time jobs.

And in turn breathe new life into a unit which has lay empty for two years.

Local Pizza Hut fans have welcome the proposals.

However, now transportation officials have submitted an objection to the plans.

What are the Pizza Hut plans?

The building in question. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In November, we revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform an empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

It would primarily be a delivery service.

Floor plan for Pizza Hut.

The ground floor unit had been the long-term home of Ultimate Hair and Beauty in the west end of the town centre since 2007.

However, the premises have been empty since the firm moved to 25 High Street in 2022.

The building previously had no legal custodian.

Our coverage of the plans. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

In June, auctioneers Shepherd Commercial Property sold the property for £85,000 on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer.

They handle “ownerless” items in Scotland on behalf of the Crown.

Why do the transportation department object the Pizza Hut plans?

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The council’s transport department have objected to the plans over road safety concerns.

They argue the location is unsuitable for deliveries and could lead to unsafe parking and traffic issues.

Meanwhile, a narrow rear lane at Batchen Lane offers limited access, and there’s no clear solution for storing waste bins without obstructing the footpath.

The High Street building which could be transformed into a Pizza Hut takeaway place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Officials believe delivery vehicles would likely stop temporarily on the public carriageway or the even the footway within the High Street to pick up orders.

And in turn stop people and potentially other vehicles entering the High Street.

The High Street is already subject to high demand for parking with limited availability.

They added: “It could result in inappropriate and inconsiderate parking behaviour and potentially also impacting the A96 to the detriment of road user safety.”

Meanwhile, officials have recommend that Transport Scotland are consulted about the proposals as the premises are near the A96.

Glenshire Group are still waiting for the planning chiefs’ decision on their plans.

