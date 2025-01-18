Man, 53, dies after crash involving lorry on A90 at Auchiries

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 at Auchiries.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a HGV and a grey Toyota RAV 4 on Friday at around 1pm.

The 53-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family have been informed.

The driver of the lorry, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were sent to battle flames from the car yesterday.

Police officers and ambulance crews also attended the scene.

A90 road closed for 13 hours during investigation

The road was closed for around 13 hours while investigations were carried out.

The road reopened at around 2am on Saturday.

Road policing sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time as well as with the others affected by this collision.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time to contact us with any information, no matter how significant they believe it may be.

“If you have a dash-cam, please review your footage as it could prove significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1497 of January 17.