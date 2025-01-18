Man, 53, dies after crash involving lorry on A90 at Auchiries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 53, dies after crash involving lorry on A90 at Auchiries

Officers say enquiries are ongoing into the crash.

By Ena Saracevic
The section of the A90 reopened at 2am this morning. Image: Graham Fleming.
A man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 at Auchiries.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a HGV and a grey Toyota RAV 4 on Friday at around 1pm.

The 53-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family have been informed.

The driver of the lorry, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances were sent to battle flames from the car yesterday.

Police officers and ambulance crews also attended the scene.

A90 road closed for 13 hours during investigation

The road was closed for around 13 hours while investigations were carried out.

The road reopened at around 2am on Saturday.

Road policing sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time as well as with the others affected by this collision.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time to contact us with any information, no matter how significant they believe it may be.

“If you have a dash-cam, please review your footage as it could prove significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1497 of January 17.

Conversation