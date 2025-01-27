‘Mystery rival’ fights to block Codona’s bingo plans on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mystery rival’ fights to block Codona’s bingo plans on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Lawyers have written to Aberdeen City Council asking for the plans to be thrown out.

By Ben Hendry

Codona’s plans for a new Union Street bingo hall have received a potentially crippling objection from a rival gambling venue, while disused Granite Mile offices could soon be given a new lease of life.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with a look at one of Aberdeen’s success stories – with plans to further enhance a bowling club which was rescued from decay…

New roof needed at west end cafe

Bonnymuir Bowling Club was left derelict following its closure in 2015.

After a lot of hard work, a group of volunteers secured the Bonnymuir Place building from Aberdeen City Council  – marking a first in the north-east.

Bonnymuir Bowling Green in Aberdeen three years after its closure. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

The Bonnymuir Green Community Trust made legal history by becoming the first group in the north of Scotland to use the new legal powers to take on such a building.

Following the 2018 takeover, volunteers turned it into a community garden and cafe, which has since thrived.

It hosts social events, art exhibitions, gardening workshops and wellbeing classes.

Bonnymuir Green Community Garden
Bonnymuir Green used to be a bowling green which fell into disrepair until being taken over by the local community. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And now they’re onto the next part of their project.

Volunteers explain that the roof covering now needs replaced… But it’s nothing to do with the Storm Eowyn winds that battered the country in recent days.

Felt tiles are “starting to fail”, and new metal sheets would be put down instead.

The crumbling roof. Image: Bonnymuir Bowling Club Trust

Marshall’s Farm Shop plans extension

Over on the outskirts of Inverurie, the owners of the popular Marshall’s Farm Shop are planning an extension.

The Kintore business is looking to expand the size of the store, which sells a huge range of local produce.

A view of how the extension would look. Image: John Wink architects

Dilapidated old farm cottage faces demolition

At Lumphanan, plans have been formed to tear down one countryside home to make way for a more modern replacement.

The Tillyskukie cottage, at Corse, dates back to around the 1850s.

The 170-odd-year-old cottage. Image: Scott Gibb architect

Papers explain that it has become “dilapidated”, and the owners want to make use of the site.

Scott Gibb architect says Mr and Mrs D Rodger, “operate the surrounding farmyard” and are looking for a new place that will “allow them to raise their family on land connected to their history”.

An aerial view of the crumbling building. Image: Scott Gibb architect

He adds: “The property has been empty for a number of years and is in a very run-down state.

“Options were looked at for refurbishing and extending the existing property but there were a number of issues that made this impossible to justify.”

However, granite from the farmhouse would be used in the replacement.

Here is how the new home would look. Image: Scott Gibb architect
Large windows would offer some spectacular countryside views. Image: Scott Gibb architect

Baker lodges plans for new home next to River Dee

Meanwhile, similar plans have been launched at Kincardine O’Neil.

Louisa Bradford, of Borrowstone Farmhouse, is known for her culinary creations – running Kincardine Castle Kitchens alongside her partner Rupert Holden.

Rupert Holden and Louisa Bradford, of Kincardine Castle Kitchen.

Its range of oatcakes, biscuits, relish and preserves are a staple across the various farm shops in Aberdeenshire.

The couple moved to Aberdeenshire in 2015 to take over Ms Bradford’s family business.

And now she is cooking up plans to build a brand new home at Upper Tillydrine, on the outskirts of the village.

This decaying old cottage, which looks to have a tree sprouting out of the roof, would make way for the new home. Image: Scott Gibb architect

Glimpse inside long-abandoned overgrown farmhouse

Planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council by architect Scott Gibb (who must have been busy lately) reveal a glimpse into the long-empty, abandoned property they want to demolish to make way for the home.

It dates back to the 19th century but these images indicate that it has lain empty for a LONG time.

Would you fancy living here? Image: Scott Gibb architect

Mr Gibb states: “The property has been empty for a number of years and is in a very dilapidated state.

“The property is currently boarded up but livestock have been allowed entry in the past.

“And the east side of the property is fully overgrown, with the flora extensively penetrating the walls and roof.”

A look inside the building. Image: Scott Gibb architect
A look inside the hall… Image: Scott Gibb architect

There has also been “extensive” flooding, causing “severe” damage.

Blueprints show how the large new home would have five bedrooms, with plenty of family space downstairs.

The architect adds: “The house is for the applicants to live in, allowing them to raise their family.”

Here is how the big new house would look. Image: Scott Gibb architect

Artist wants to add a splash of colour to Stonehaven town centre

Works of public art have become increasingly common in Aberdeen in recent years – with Nuart murals bedecking buildings in the city centre and the Spectra lights festival poised to return soon.

In Stonehaven, a renowned Scottish painter now wants to add their own bit of artwork to a building at the heart of the town.

Stonehaven collage artist Colin Brown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Colin Brown, who would work with The Haven, wants to add “a large mural” to the Market Buildings at the town’s busy Market Square.

It would brighten up what is now a filled-in former window.

This shows the artist’s proposed public canvas.

He explains: “My intention is to create the final composition for the artwork through a range of workshops with all age groups within The Haven.

“While I have my own ideas for the piece it is very important that the design becomes a community project where all suggestions and design images can be discussed.”

Stonehaven artist Colin Brown in his studio in 2006. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

But he reckons a good starting point would be a “large thistle”, with “colours focused around nature”.

Mr Brown has showcased his work all over the UK, Europe and America during a decades-long career.

This shows roughly how it might look. Image: Colin Brown

Could Codona’s bingo plans for Union Street fall victim to red tape?

In December, Codona’s unveiled plans to take over a former Union Street bookmakers to open a new bingo parlour.

They said it would boost the “vitality, vibrancy and viability” of the city centre.

It would be named Mr C’s Casino Slots and Bingo, and would create six jobs.

The Codona’s city centre venue would be next to this Greggs. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Who is objecting to Codona’s bingo plans for Union Street?

However, one rival with a stake in Union Street is urging the council to knock back the plans…

Lawyers from Birmingham-based Elias Topping have been “retained by clients who occupy premises close to the above property”.

The building has been empty for about a year. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Elias Topping does not name the client, but it has represented Ladbrokes on planning matters in the past. And there is a Ladbrokes across the road from this unit.

(When we asked the firm to comment, they declined to respond).

The letter explains that this “mystery” rival wishes to “strongly object”.

The vacant Union Street unit. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘There would be six gambling and gaming sites in the area’

Solicitors point to policies limiting the number of gambling venues in close proximity.

The letter says: “Two existing betting offices are located immediately opposite the application site, with two further betting shops within a few minutes’ walk.

“A further adult gaming centre is located just to the west, meaning if consent is granted no less than six gambling and gaming uses will be concentrated in this part of the city centre.”

There’s a Merkur Slots and Paddy Power a short stroll away on the street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They add: “The unit itself has only been vacant for 10 months and the applicant has provided no independent evidence of any marketing undertaken to secure a more appropriate retail or service use for the site.”

Partner in the company, Altine Elias, also worries about the 24/7 operating plan creating potential for “anti-social behaviour in the town”.

The floor plan of the proposed new Union Street bingo hall. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates

What do others make of the plans?

Objector Kevin Brown claims Codona’s “has not given any thought to the nearby residents which are very close to the site”.

He adds: “Nothing has been submitted to confirm that nearby residents will not be disturbed by operating 24hrs.”

And Ally Muir has also written to the local authority with some concerns.

He says: “The high street is already home to several businesses, such as betting shops, tattoo parlours, kebab shops, and vape shops.

“These types of establishments detract from the vibrancy and attractiveness of the high street, especially for visitors and families.”

There are some concerns about the type of business opening on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do you think the plans should go ahead? Let us know in our comments section below

What do council experts say about noise?

Environmental health officials from the council have asked for the applicants to prove that existing insulation in the Union Street building would be enough to muffle any noise from disturbing neighbours.

Language lessons planned for Union Street spot

Across the road from the disputed bingo venue, things could be looking up for some unwanted office space.

The building at the bottom end of Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Wing Fai Wong wants to turn the first floor of 48A Union Street into a training centre carrying out lessons in language and business management.

This would require three members of staff, and 20 adults would take part in each session.

The first floor could be transformed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The C-listed granite building is part of what was once Union Chambers, which is thought to have been the first in Aberdeen to be designed by legendary architect Archibald Simpson.

It dates back to the very early days of Union Street itself, and was first used as the Bon Accord Music Hall.

There are ongoing efforts to make use of the empty upper floors along Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

You can see this week’s plans here:

New roof needed at revived bowling green 

Marshalls Farm Shop proposal

Lumphanan home plan 

New house at Kincardine O’Neil

Stonehaven artwork 

Objection to Codona’s Union Street proposal

Upper floors plan

