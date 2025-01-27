‘Mystery rival’ fights to block Codona’s bingo plans on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Codona’s plans for a new Union Street bingo hall have received a potentially crippling objection from a rival gambling venue, while disused Granite Mile offices could soon be given a new lease of life.

We start with a look at one of Aberdeen’s success stories – with plans to further enhance a bowling club which was rescued from decay…

New roof needed at west end cafe

Bonnymuir Bowling Club was left derelict following its closure in 2015.

After a lot of hard work, a group of volunteers secured the Bonnymuir Place building from Aberdeen City Council – marking a first in the north-east.

The Bonnymuir Green Community Trust made legal history by becoming the first group in the north of Scotland to use the new legal powers to take on such a building.

Following the 2018 takeover, volunteers turned it into a community garden and cafe, which has since thrived.

It hosts social events, art exhibitions, gardening workshops and wellbeing classes.

And now they’re onto the next part of their project.

Volunteers explain that the roof covering now needs replaced… But it’s nothing to do with the Storm Eowyn winds that battered the country in recent days.

Felt tiles are “starting to fail”, and new metal sheets would be put down instead.

Marshall’s Farm Shop plans extension

Over on the outskirts of Inverurie, the owners of the popular Marshall’s Farm Shop are planning an extension.

The Kintore business is looking to expand the size of the store, which sells a huge range of local produce.

Dilapidated old farm cottage faces demolition

At Lumphanan, plans have been formed to tear down one countryside home to make way for a more modern replacement.

The Tillyskukie cottage, at Corse, dates back to around the 1850s.

Papers explain that it has become “dilapidated”, and the owners want to make use of the site.

Scott Gibb architect says Mr and Mrs D Rodger, “operate the surrounding farmyard” and are looking for a new place that will “allow them to raise their family on land connected to their history”.

He adds: “The property has been empty for a number of years and is in a very run-down state.

“Options were looked at for refurbishing and extending the existing property but there were a number of issues that made this impossible to justify.”

However, granite from the farmhouse would be used in the replacement.

Baker lodges plans for new home next to River Dee

Meanwhile, similar plans have been launched at Kincardine O’Neil.

Louisa Bradford, of Borrowstone Farmhouse, is known for her culinary creations – running Kincardine Castle Kitchens alongside her partner Rupert Holden.

Its range of oatcakes, biscuits, relish and preserves are a staple across the various farm shops in Aberdeenshire.

The couple moved to Aberdeenshire in 2015 to take over Ms Bradford’s family business.

And now she is cooking up plans to build a brand new home at Upper Tillydrine, on the outskirts of the village.

Glimpse inside long-abandoned overgrown farmhouse

Planning documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council by architect Scott Gibb (who must have been busy lately) reveal a glimpse into the long-empty, abandoned property they want to demolish to make way for the home.

It dates back to the 19th century but these images indicate that it has lain empty for a LONG time.

Mr Gibb states: “The property has been empty for a number of years and is in a very dilapidated state.

“The property is currently boarded up but livestock have been allowed entry in the past.

“And the east side of the property is fully overgrown, with the flora extensively penetrating the walls and roof.”

There has also been “extensive” flooding, causing “severe” damage.

Blueprints show how the large new home would have five bedrooms, with plenty of family space downstairs.

The architect adds: “The house is for the applicants to live in, allowing them to raise their family.”

Artist wants to add a splash of colour to Stonehaven town centre

Works of public art have become increasingly common in Aberdeen in recent years – with Nuart murals bedecking buildings in the city centre and the Spectra lights festival poised to return soon.

In Stonehaven, a renowned Scottish painter now wants to add their own bit of artwork to a building at the heart of the town.

Colin Brown, who would work with The Haven, wants to add “a large mural” to the Market Buildings at the town’s busy Market Square.

It would brighten up what is now a filled-in former window.

He explains: “My intention is to create the final composition for the artwork through a range of workshops with all age groups within The Haven.

“While I have my own ideas for the piece it is very important that the design becomes a community project where all suggestions and design images can be discussed.”

But he reckons a good starting point would be a “large thistle”, with “colours focused around nature”.

Mr Brown has showcased his work all over the UK, Europe and America during a decades-long career.

Could Codona’s bingo plans for Union Street fall victim to red tape?

In December, Codona’s unveiled plans to take over a former Union Street bookmakers to open a new bingo parlour.

They said it would boost the “vitality, vibrancy and viability” of the city centre.

It would be named Mr C’s Casino Slots and Bingo, and would create six jobs.

Who is objecting to Codona’s bingo plans for Union Street?

However, one rival with a stake in Union Street is urging the council to knock back the plans…

Lawyers from Birmingham-based Elias Topping have been “retained by clients who occupy premises close to the above property”.

Elias Topping does not name the client, but it has represented Ladbrokes on planning matters in the past. And there is a Ladbrokes across the road from this unit.

(When we asked the firm to comment, they declined to respond).

The letter explains that this “mystery” rival wishes to “strongly object”.

‘There would be six gambling and gaming sites in the area’

Solicitors point to policies limiting the number of gambling venues in close proximity.

The letter says: “Two existing betting offices are located immediately opposite the application site, with two further betting shops within a few minutes’ walk.

“A further adult gaming centre is located just to the west, meaning if consent is granted no less than six gambling and gaming uses will be concentrated in this part of the city centre.”

They add: “The unit itself has only been vacant for 10 months and the applicant has provided no independent evidence of any marketing undertaken to secure a more appropriate retail or service use for the site.”

Partner in the company, Altine Elias, also worries about the 24/7 operating plan creating potential for “anti-social behaviour in the town”.

What do others make of the plans?

Objector Kevin Brown claims Codona’s “has not given any thought to the nearby residents which are very close to the site”.

He adds: “Nothing has been submitted to confirm that nearby residents will not be disturbed by operating 24hrs.”

And Ally Muir has also written to the local authority with some concerns.

He says: “The high street is already home to several businesses, such as betting shops, tattoo parlours, kebab shops, and vape shops.

“These types of establishments detract from the vibrancy and attractiveness of the high street, especially for visitors and families.”

What do council experts say about noise?

Environmental health officials from the council have asked for the applicants to prove that existing insulation in the Union Street building would be enough to muffle any noise from disturbing neighbours.

Language lessons planned for Union Street spot

Across the road from the disputed bingo venue, things could be looking up for some unwanted office space.

Wing Fai Wong wants to turn the first floor of 48A Union Street into a training centre carrying out lessons in language and business management.

This would require three members of staff, and 20 adults would take part in each session.

The C-listed granite building is part of what was once Union Chambers, which is thought to have been the first in Aberdeen to be designed by legendary architect Archibald Simpson.

It dates back to the very early days of Union Street itself, and was first used as the Bon Accord Music Hall.

