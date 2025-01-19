Bridge in Ballater shut as police attend ongoing incident

The bridge over the River Dee in Ballater has been shut while police attend an ongoing incident.

The fire service was also called to the scene at around 11.25am on Sunday.

The bridge is shut in both directions with drivers urged to find alternative routes.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Ballater bridge closed in both directions

In a post on social media, Police Scotland said: “Ballater Bridge is closed in both directions.

“Police are in attendance.

“Please use alternative routes until further notice.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance to the scene.

The crew left about half an hour later.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.