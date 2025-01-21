Hungarian journalist travels 1,700 miles in quest for answers as hunt for missing Huszti sisters reaches two-week mark

It has been two weeks since Eliza and Henrietta Huszti disappeared near the River Dee, prompting a Hungarian journalist to travel to Aberdeen for answers.

Krisztina Vermes has worked as a reporter for over 20 years and currently works for the country’s television channel TV2.

She has made the 1,700-mile journey from Budapest to Aberdeen to help understand what happened to the Huszti sisters.

Speaking with The Press and Journal, she said coverage of the twins’ disappearance began in Hungary a week after they went missing.

She said: “This is a mystery. That’s why the Scottish media and the Hungarian media are still writing about it, and want to know what happened.

“It’s strange how they disappeared. Nobody knows what happened. Not even the family knows what happened.”

Hungarian news outlets are using the coverage from Scotland to help them what has been going on since the sisters disappeared.

‘This is a mystery’ says Krisztina

Krisztina says she “had to come” to try and help find the two sisters, and has been making inroads with the Hungarian community and speaking with people about the case.

The Huszti family in Hungary have been so shocked by what’s happened that they are understandably reluctant to speak.

Krisztina admitted that it was hard to report due to the lack of information available in Hungary and that there is “not much” coverage.

However, she did reveal that the family are receiving daily briefings about the search for Eliza and Henrietta, who are two of triplets.

Following a conversation with their brother, Josef, Kirsztina understands the third triplet is living with her own family back in Hungary but has little contact with the rest of the family.

They are, however, “happy” that Krisztina has made the trip over to try and find answers for them.

“I think all of us believe that they are still alive,” she said.

Krisztina says there is still hope in Hungary and that she told their brother, Josef, to keep hoping for their safe return.

What do we know so far about the missing Huszti sisters?

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen on CCTV footage on Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen, on January 7 at 2.12am.

The sisters then turned off down the narrow path along the river bank towards the Aberdeen Boat Club.

At this time, Henrietta sent a text message to their landlady saying they would not be returning to their Charlotte Street flat. After that, the phone was disconnected.

Search efforts have been ongoing for the past 12 days.

The Press and Journal has published a full timeline of the case of the missing Huszti sisters.