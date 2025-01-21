Hungarian journalist travels 1,700 miles in quest for answers as hunt for missing Huszti sisters reaches two-week mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hungarian journalist travels 1,700 miles in quest for answers as hunt for missing Huszti sisters reaches two-week mark

Krisztina Vermes from TV2 in Hungary is on a mission to help locate Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

By Ross Hempseed

It has been two weeks since Eliza and Henrietta Huszti disappeared near the River Dee, prompting a Hungarian journalist to travel to Aberdeen for answers.

Krisztina Vermes has worked as a reporter for over 20 years and currently works for the country’s television channel TV2.

She has made the 1,700-mile journey from Budapest to Aberdeen to help understand what happened to the Huszti sisters.

Speaking with The Press and Journal, she said coverage of the twins’ disappearance began in Hungary a week after they went missing.

She said: “This is a mystery. That’s why the Scottish media and the Hungarian media are still writing about it, and want to know what happened.

“It’s strange how they disappeared. Nobody knows what happened. Not even the family knows what happened.”

Hungarian news outlets are using the coverage from Scotland to help them what has been going on since the sisters disappeared.

‘This is a mystery’ says Krisztina

Krisztina says she “had to come” to try and help find the two sisters, and has been making inroads with the Hungarian community and speaking with people about the case.

The Huszti family in Hungary have been so shocked by what’s happened that they are understandably reluctant to speak.

Krisztina admitted that it was hard to report due to the lack of information available in Hungary and that there is “not much” coverage.

Kristztina and Ross sit in the Press and Journal's AV studio.
We spoke to Hungarian journalist Krisztina Vermes. Image: David Bradley/DC Thomson.

However, she did reveal that the family are receiving daily briefings about the search for Eliza and Henrietta, who are two of triplets.

Following a conversation with their brother, Josef, Kirsztina understands the third triplet is living with her own family back in Hungary but has little contact with the rest of the family.

They are, however, “happy” that Krisztina has made the trip over to try and find answers for them.

“I think all of us believe that they are still alive,” she said.

Krisztina says there is still hope in Hungary and that she told their brother, Josef, to keep hoping for their safe return.

The sisters have been missing since January 7. Image: Police Scotland

What do we know so far about the missing Huszti sisters?

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen on CCTV footage on Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen, on January 7 at 2.12am.

The sisters then turned off down the narrow path along the river bank towards the Aberdeen Boat Club.

At this time, Henrietta sent a text message to their landlady saying they would not be returning to their Charlotte Street flat. After that, the phone was disconnected.

Search efforts have been ongoing for the past 12 days.

The Press and Journal has published a full timeline of the case of the missing Huszti sisters.

Conversation