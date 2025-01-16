Abrupt end to tenancy, 2am riverside sighting, massive police operation: The compelling case of the missing Huszti sisters

For 10 days the unexplained disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti has captured the attention of Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old sisters from Hungary have been living in the Granite City for six years.

Part of a set of triplets, their family resides in Hungary and are understandably concerned for their safety.

Police have been working around the clock with partner agencies to try to locate the missing sisters.

Ending their tenancy abruptly

Just a few days before Eliza and Henrietta went missing on January 7, they signalled to their landlord they were planning to end their tenancy at their home in the city centre.

Night of their disappearance

At 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7, the two sisters were spotted on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, which crosses the River Dee. This was the last time they were seen.

Concerns raised by landlord

On Tuesday, just hours after their last movements, the landlord visited their home, after which she raised the alarm to police.

Police begin making inquiries

Police officers confirmed on Tuesday once they could not establish the sister’s whereabouts, they were being treated as missing.

CCTV footage of sisters

Officers uncovered CCTV footage showing Eliza and Henrietta on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, their last known location.

A public appeal is released

On Thursday, January 9, a public appeal is sent out by police on social media asking for help to find Eliza and Henrietta.

Police knew the sisters travelled along the footpath on the southern bank of the River Dee heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

CI Darren Bruce confirmed local officers, led by specialist search advisers, were being asked to scout the area along the southern bank including industrial units.

Divers spotted scouring the river

On Friday, January 10, specialist divers were searching on the River Dee between the Aberdeen Boat Club and Victoria Bridge.

Brother confirms sisters seemed ‘fine’

Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef, explained their mother spoke to them on Saturday.

He told the BBC on Friday, that they had a 40-minute conversation and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Police expand the search area along the River Dee

On Saturday, January 11, the search area is expanded along the river encompassing the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour upriver to Duthie Park.

Officers confirmed they were liaising with police in Hungary.

Huszti family release statement

On Monday, January 13, the Huszti family released a statement via police.

It read: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Press conference at Victoria Bridge

On Tuesday, January 14, Superintendent David Howieson gave an update on the ongoing search for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

He confirmed their landlord raised the alarm and that the sisters planned to end their tenancy.

Police are focusing on the theory the sisters entered the River Dee.

Family ‘unaware’ sisters planned to end their tenancy

On Wednesday, January 16, the family told the BBC they were unaware the sisters planned to end their tenancy.

Experts including oceanographers were brought in to assist search efforts with the focus remaining on the river.

Search for missing sisters enters 10th day

Police are still carrying out searches along the River Dee – 10 days after Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing.

Patrol boats have been seen investigating near the harbour.

Authentic Romanian Shop on George Street revealed to The P&J that the sisters were regular customers.

Hungarian food shop boss and owner of the Goulash restaurant issued a message of hope in the search for the siblings.

