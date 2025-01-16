Abrupt end to tenancy, 2am riverside sighting, massive police operation: The compelling case of the missing Huszti sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abrupt end to tenancy, 2am riverside sighting, massive police operation: The compelling case of the missing Huszti sisters

The unexplained disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta has prompted large-scale investigation.

Police are continuing to scout out the River Dee in search for missing Huszti sisters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

For 10 days the unexplained disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta Huszti has captured the attention of Aberdeen.

The 32-year-old sisters from Hungary have been living in the Granite City for six years.

Part of a set of triplets, their family resides in Hungary and are understandably concerned for their safety.

Police have been working around the clock with partner agencies to try to locate the missing sisters.

The P&J has been closely following the search for the Huszti sisters.

Ending their tenancy abruptly

Just a few days before Eliza and Henrietta went missing on January 7, they signalled to their landlord they were planning to end their tenancy at their home in the city centre.

Night of their disappearance

At 2.12am on Tuesday, January 7, the two sisters were spotted on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, which crosses the River Dee. This was the last time they were seen.

Concerns raised by landlord

On Tuesday, just hours after their last movements, the landlord visited their home, after which she raised the alarm to police.

Police begin making inquiries

Police officers confirmed on Tuesday once they could not establish the sister’s whereabouts, they were being treated as missing.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti were captured on CCTV in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

CCTV footage of sisters

Officers uncovered CCTV footage showing Eliza and Henrietta on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, their last known location.

A public appeal is released

On Thursday, January 9, a public appeal is sent out by police on social media asking for help to find Eliza and Henrietta.

Police knew the sisters travelled along the footpath on the southern bank of the River Dee heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

CI Darren Bruce confirmed local officers, led by specialist search advisers, were being asked to scout the area along the southern bank including industrial units.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti
An appeal was released by police with pics of the sisters. Image: Police Scotland

Divers spotted scouring the river

On Friday, January 10, specialist divers were searching on the River Dee between the Aberdeen Boat Club and Victoria Bridge.

two boats river dee
Specialist divers were brought in to assist search for missing sisters. Image: DC Thomson.

Brother confirms sisters seemed ‘fine’

Eliza and Henrietta’s brother Jozsef, explained their mother spoke to them on Saturday.

He told the BBC on Friday, that they had a 40-minute conversation and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Police expand the search area along the River Dee

On Saturday, January 11, the search area is expanded along the river encompassing the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour upriver to Duthie Park.

Officers confirmed they were liaising with police in Hungary.

Police have been out on the River Dee for days searching. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Huszti family release statement

On Monday, January 13, the Huszti family released a statement via police.

It read: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Superintendent David Howieson held a press conference concerning the missing sisters in Aberdeen.
Superintendent David Howieson held a press conference concerning the missing sisters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Press conference at Victoria Bridge

On Tuesday, January 14, Superintendent David Howieson gave an update on the ongoing search for Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

He confirmed their landlord raised the alarm and that the sisters planned to end their tenancy.

Police are focusing on the theory the sisters entered the River Dee.

Family ‘unaware’ sisters planned to end their tenancy

On Wednesday, January 16, the family told the BBC they were unaware the sisters planned to end their tenancy.

Experts including oceanographers were brought in to assist search efforts with the focus remaining on the river.

Police patrol boats at the harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Search for missing sisters enters 10th day

Police are still carrying out searches along the River Dee – 10 days after Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing.

Patrol boats have been seen investigating near the harbour.

Authentic Romanian Shop on George Street revealed to The P&J that the sisters were regular customers.

Hungarian food shop boss and owner of the Goulash restaurant issued a message of hope in the search for the siblings.

Conversation