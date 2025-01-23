Exclusive: Aberdeen clothes shop to relocate from Schoolhill to old Debenhams amid bus gates battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen clothes shop to relocate from Schoolhill to old Debenhams amid bus gates battle

Victoria Mutch has shut Style For Your Shape after watching takings dwindle as a "direct result" of traffic changes.

By Ben Hendry
Victoria Mutch at Style For Your Shape in Aberdeen city centre.
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen businesswoman is relocating from her Schoolhill store after watching takings dry up since the city’s bus gates were installed.

Victoria Mutch opened Style For Your Shape in the summer of 2022.

The entrepreneur was thrilled as profits gradually rose across her first year in business.

But visitor numbers at the size-inclusive store began to drop when controversial traffic changes were rolled out in the summer of 2023.

Victoria Mutch outside Style for your Shape on Schoolhill - as The Evening Express declares the street Aberdeen city centre's emptiest. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

In 2024, Victoria became a leading figure in the Common Sense Compromise campaign – joining forces with other traders and business bodies in a desperate bid for the council to amend the system.

But the pleas repeatedly fell on deaf ears, despite Victoria warning that she may struggle to keep Style For Your Shape open on Schoolhill.

Her grim warnings about the store’s future have now come to pass – though she is optimistic about a bright new future as part of a city centre mall.

Why is Style For Your Shape moving across Aberdeen city centre?

As business continued to struggle towards the end of 2024, the shopkeeper started seriously considering her options.

She has now decided to take the plunge by moving to a “higher footfall area”.

And Style For Your Shape will now take up a unit in the Trinity Centre once occupied by high street giant Debenhams.

Victoria Mutch outside her Schoolhill shop Style for your Shape upon opening in July 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Victoria Mutch at Style For Your Shape on Schoolhill in Aberdeen.

Victoria said: “I’m excited for our move to Trinity Centre and to start the next chapter of our journey.

“It’s been no secret that things have been tough the last 18 months since the introduction of traffic measures, bus gates and subsequently LEZ.

“I’ve been in regular contact with councillors indicating the impact their decisions are having on businesses in the city centre and sadly I couldn’t justify keeping the business in Schoolhill.

“I’ve made the decision to move to a higher footfall area to keep the doors open.”

Debenhams in the Trinity Centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘We hope to welcome new customers’

The founder and director of the business added: “I look forward to welcoming our existing customers to our new store and hopefully get to meet lots of new customers too.”

Her Schoolhill unit, just next to the Bon Accord Centre, will close on Saturday, February 1.

The Trinity Centre store is expected to open on Saturday, February 8.

Business bosses have urged council bosses to reconsider the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Evening Express front page, June 8 2024
Business bosses urged council bosses to reconsider the Aberdeen city centre bus gates, as the measures had hampered efforts to fill the vacant Debenhams. Image: Evening Express front page, June 8 2024

There will be a sale at the current Style For Your Shape premises, with discounts of 75% on some items.

Could bus gates be undone in court?

Victoria has recently backed veteran retailer Norman Esslemont as he leads a legal challenge against Aberdeen City Council over the bus gates.

The tally has now reached more than £11,000.

You can donate here.

Conversation