Storm Eowyn: List of schools closed on Friday

Schools across the north-east will be closed on Friday as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings which come into effect from midnight and continue into Saturday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and harsh winds up to 80mph.

Aberdeenshire Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are the first to confirm a number of schools will be closed across the region as a result of the weather.

North East Scotland College (NesCol) has also said all of its campuses will remain shut.

Other local authorities are expected to share updates on schools this evening and tomorrow morning.

Schools closed due to Storm Eowyn:

Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder Primary School

Aboyne Academy

Alehousewells School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Anna Ritchie School

Arduthie School

Arnage School

Auchenblae School

Auchterless School

Banchory Academy

Banchory Primary School

Banff Academy

Banff Primary School

Bervie School

Boddam School

Bracoden School

Buchanhaven Primary School

Burnhaven School

Carronhill School

Catterline School

Clerkhill School

Craigievar School

Crathie School

Crimond School

Crossroads Nursery, Durris

Crudie School

Cultercullen School

Dales Park School

Drumblade School

Drumoak School

Dunnottar School

Durris School

Echt School

Ellon Academy

Fettercairn School

Fintry School, Turriff

Fordyce School

Fraserburgh Academy

Fraserburgh North School

Fraserburgh South Park School

Fyvie School

Glenbervie School

Gordon Primary School

Gourdon School

Greenacres Nursery

Hill of Banchory School

Inverallochy School

Inverurie Academy

Kellands School

Kemnay Academy

King Edward School

Lairhillock School

Laurencekirk School

Lochpots School

Logie Coldstone School

Lumsden School

Luthermuir School

Macduff Primary School

Mackie Academy

Marykirk School

Maud School

Mearns Academy

Meethill School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School

Methlick School

Mill O’ Forest School

Mintlaw Academy

Monquhitter School

New Machar School

New Pitsligo and St John’s School

Newtonhill School

Ordiquhill School

Peterhead Academy

Peterhead Central School

Pitfour School

Port Elphinstone School

Portlethen Academy

Portsoy School

Rathen School

Redmyre School

Rosehearty School

Rothienorman School

Sandhaven School

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie

St Combs School

St Cyrus School

St Fergus School

Strathburn School

Strathdon School

Strichen School

Tarland School

Torphins School

Towie School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Tyrie School

Uryside School

Whitehills School

Highlands

Dunbeath Primary

Lochaline Primary and Nursery

Lybster Primary

Orkney

North Walls Primary School

Stronsay Junior High School

Western Isles

ALL primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries

