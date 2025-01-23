Storm Eowyn: List of schools closed on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Eowyn: List of schools closed on Friday

A number of schools will remain closed due to the forecast of severe weather.

By Ellie Milne
Inverurie Community Campus
Inverurie Academy is among the schools closed on Friday due to predicted severe weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Schools across the north-east will be closed on Friday as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings which come into effect from midnight and continue into Saturday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and harsh winds up to 80mph.

Aberdeenshire Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are the first to confirm a number of schools will be closed across the region as a result of the weather.

North East Scotland College (NesCol) has also said all of its campuses will remain shut.

Other local authorities are expected to share updates on schools this evening and tomorrow morning.

Schools closed due to Storm Eowyn:

Aberdeenshire 

  • Aberchirder Primary School
  • Aboyne Academy
  • Alehousewells School
  • Alford Academy
  • Alford Primary School
  • Anna Ritchie School
  • Arduthie School
  • Arnage School
  • Auchenblae School
  • Auchterless School
  • Banchory Academy
  • Banchory Primary School
  • Banff Academy
  • Banff Primary School
  • Bervie School
  • Boddam School
  • Bracoden School
  • Buchanhaven Primary School
  • Burnhaven School
  • Carronhill School
  • Catterline School
  • Clerkhill School
  • Craigievar School
  • Crathie School
  • Crimond School
  • Crossroads Nursery, Durris
  • Crudie School
  • Cultercullen School
  • Dales Park School
  • Drumblade School
  • Drumoak School
  • Dunnottar School
  • Durris School
  • Echt School
  • Ellon Academy
  • Fettercairn School
  • Fintry School, Turriff
  • Fordyce School
  • Fraserburgh Academy
  • Fraserburgh North School
  • Fraserburgh South Park School
  • Fyvie School
  • Glenbervie School
  • Gordon Primary School
  • Gourdon School
  • Greenacres Nursery
  • Hill of Banchory School
  • Inverallochy School
  • Inverurie Academy
  • Kellands School
  • Kemnay Academy
  • King Edward School
  • Lairhillock School
  • Laurencekirk School
  • Lochpots School
  • Logie Coldstone School
  • Lumsden School
  • Luthermuir School
  • Macduff Primary School
  • Mackie Academy
  • Marykirk School
  • Maud School
  • Mearns Academy
  • Meethill School
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Meldrum School
  • Methlick School
  • Mill O’ Forest School
  • Mintlaw Academy
  • Monquhitter School
  • New Machar School
  • New Pitsligo and St John’s School
  • Newtonhill School
  • Ordiquhill School
  • Peterhead Academy
  • Peterhead Central School
  • Pitfour School
  • Port Elphinstone School
  • Portlethen Academy
  • Portsoy School
  • Rathen School
  • Redmyre School
  • Rosehearty School
  • Rothienorman School
  • Sandhaven School
  • St Andrews School, Fraserburgh
  • St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
  • St Combs School
  • St Cyrus School
  • St Fergus School
  • Strathburn School
  • Strathdon School
  • Strichen School
  • Tarland School
  • Torphins School
  • Towie School
  • Turriff Academy
  • Turriff Primary School
  • Tyrie School
  • Uryside School
  • Whitehills School

Highlands

  • Dunbeath Primary
  • Lochaline Primary and Nursery
  • Lybster Primary

Orkney

  • North Walls Primary School
  • Stronsay Junior High School

Western Isles

  • ALL primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries

Read more:

