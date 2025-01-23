Storm Eowyn: List of schools closed on Friday

Schools across the north-east will be closed on Friday as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.
The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings which come into effect from midnight and continue into Saturday.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and harsh winds up to 80mph.
Aberdeenshire Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are the first to confirm a number of schools will be closed across the region as a result of the weather.
North East Scotland College (NesCol) has also said all of its campuses will remain shut.
Other local authorities are expected to share updates on schools this evening and tomorrow morning.
Schools closed due to Storm Eowyn:
Aberdeenshire
- Aberchirder Primary School
- Aboyne Academy
- Alehousewells School
- Alford Academy
- Alford Primary School
- Anna Ritchie School
- Arduthie School
- Arnage School
- Auchenblae School
- Auchterless School
- Banchory Academy
- Banchory Primary School
- Banff Academy
- Banff Primary School
- Bervie School
- Boddam School
- Bracoden School
- Buchanhaven Primary School
- Burnhaven School
- Carronhill School
- Catterline School
- Clerkhill School
- Craigievar School
- Crathie School
- Crimond School
- Crossroads Nursery, Durris
- Crudie School
- Cultercullen School
- Dales Park School
- Drumblade School
- Drumoak School
- Dunnottar School
- Durris School
- Echt School
- Ellon Academy
- Fettercairn School
- Fintry School, Turriff
- Fordyce School
- Fraserburgh Academy
- Fraserburgh North School
- Fraserburgh South Park School
- Fyvie School
- Glenbervie School
- Gordon Primary School
- Gourdon School
- Greenacres Nursery
- Hill of Banchory School
- Inverallochy School
- Inverurie Academy
- Kellands School
- Kemnay Academy
- King Edward School
- Lairhillock School
- Laurencekirk School
- Lochpots School
- Logie Coldstone School
- Lumsden School
- Luthermuir School
- Macduff Primary School
- Mackie Academy
- Marykirk School
- Maud School
- Mearns Academy
- Meethill School
- Meldrum Academy
- Meldrum School
- Methlick School
- Mill O’ Forest School
- Mintlaw Academy
- Monquhitter School
- New Machar School
- New Pitsligo and St John’s School
- Newtonhill School
- Ordiquhill School
- Peterhead Academy
- Peterhead Central School
- Pitfour School
- Port Elphinstone School
- Portlethen Academy
- Portsoy School
- Rathen School
- Redmyre School
- Rosehearty School
- Rothienorman School
- Sandhaven School
- St Andrews School, Fraserburgh
- St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
- St Combs School
- St Cyrus School
- St Fergus School
- Strathburn School
- Strathdon School
- Strichen School
- Tarland School
- Torphins School
- Towie School
- Turriff Academy
- Turriff Primary School
- Tyrie School
- Uryside School
- Whitehills School
Highlands
- Dunbeath Primary
- Lochaline Primary and Nursery
- Lybster Primary
Orkney
- North Walls Primary School
- Stronsay Junior High School
Western Isles
- ALL primary schools, secondary schools and nurseries
Conversation