Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Evacuated residents return home day after ‘devastating’ garage fire as investigation into cause continues

The owners of the family-run business thanked their customers for their "kindness and support".

By Ellie Milne
The aftermath of fire at Stag Motors. There is significant damage to the roof and the burnt-out interior can be seen from the gaping windows.
Aftermath of fire at family-run garage in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Owners of a family-run business which was destroyed in a fire have thanked the public for their “kindness and support”.

The blaze broke out at a property on Merkland Road East shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the scene, near Pittodrie Stadium, and spent hours extinguishing the flames.

As a result of the fire, Pittodrie Car Stadium and Stag Motors, which have been operating in the city for decades, are now “all gone”.

None of the staff members or those from nearby businesses or properties were injured.

Fire appliance on Merkland Road East
Fire crews at Merkland Road East on Thursday morning. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

They shared a message on their website to update and thank customers, saying: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted us following the fire at Pittodrie Car Stadium.

“We’re devastated that our family business is gone, but we’re determined to rebuild.

“Rest assured we will be back as soon as we can, stronger and better than before.

“While we won’t be offering MOTs for a while, we are still carrying out customer repairs at our location around the corner. Please get in touch for details.

“Thanks again for your kindness, support and continued patience during this difficult time, it really means the world.”

Evacuated residents return home after Aberdeen garage fire

Fire crews and police remained in the area on Thursday morning – 24 hours after the fire broke out.

The garage on Merkland Road East has been significantly damaged by the flames and smoke and remains taped off.

It is understood health and safety inspections were being carried out at the site and at surrounding buildings on Thursday.

Police were in attendance the day after the fire. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

At the height of the blaze, six fire appliances and a height vehicle were in use while officers closed Merkland Road East, Ardarroch Road and Pittodrie Street to traffic and pedestrians.

Electricity and gas supplies also had to be shut off.

Some residents in the area, including a number of students staying in nearby halls of residence, had to be evacuated from their homes.

A rest centre was set up by Aberdeen City Council at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Everyone who was displaced was able to return home by 10am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire.

“No one has been injured.”

Conversation