No vacancies: Nairn hotel and restaurant Boath House closes doors with immediate effect

A prominent Highland hotel and restaurant has today announced its sudden closure.

Boath House, at Auldearn, near Nairn, sent emails to customers with dining reservations at the four star hotel to inform them of their immediate closure.

The Georgian mansion building is set within 20 acres of grounds and previously held a Michelin star under former owners.

Boath House was bought by artist Jonny Gent and architect Russell Potter in August 2022, having been a family-run business for around 30 years.

The pair said at the time their vision was to make the nine-bedroom venue a “sanctuary for creatives” as well as a “landmark”.

Senior staff at the hotel, however, suggested the marketing had confused local people who might otherwise have visited the restaurant.

The email sent out to customers reads: “Hello, I am very sorry to inform you that Boath House Hotel and Restaurant has ceased trading and the business is closed with immediate effect.

“Your dining reservation with us is therefore cancelled.

“We are very sorry about this situation and the inconvenience it will cause you.”

The hotel’s Facebook page has been taken down and its website greets visitors with a message reading: “Hotel and Dining Room closed until further notice”.

Back in November 2023, the hotel’s general manager said that while popular with visitors, the business was struggling to resonate with locals.

Then general manager Paul Gibbons said: “The business was family-run for 30 years and was very well-established.

“We’re desperate to have the community come in.

“I’ve met with local business owners and they’ve told me people aren’t sure what is going on.

“We need to make sure we can get our message across, then hopefully start to see more of a community impact.”

Boath House was popular with wedding parties and hosted the nuptials of Sex Education star Connor Swindells and Peaky Blinder’s Amber Anderson in October.