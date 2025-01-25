Review: Mayen Estate holiday offers hot tubs, Highland cows and fishy goings on

As you get older, you don’t experience as many firsts in life. But I found myself totting them up during a family break in Moray.

We – four humans and a Labrador – made the short journey from Aberdeen to Rothiemay, near Huntly, where our destination was Butlers Cottage on the Mayen Estate, an impressive sprawling stretch of land boasting Highland cows, a walled garden and several self-catering properties.

We were met and given a very warm welcome by Ross McIntosh, who showed us around the quaint, rose-covered cottage, explaining the history of the property and showing us its amenities, such as hot tub, fire pit and pizza oven.

Dating back to 1788, the historic cottage was revamped in 2021 and has been finished to a very high standard, creating a lovely blend of modern and traditional features.

For example, while you can heat the home wonderfully using the wood-burning fires, you can also enjoy underfloor heating, not to mention full wifi throughout.

One of the firsts I referred to was staying in a cottage next to a field of Highland cows. My young daughter was enthralled by them and spent a lot of time just watching them, and attempting to feed them grass over the fence.

Hot tub under the stars

After exploring our surroundings and our home for the next three nights, it was time to unwind. And what better way to do so than settling into a steaming hot tub, again fired by a wood-burning stove.

Being out in the country meant clear dark skies and total silence, broken only by the occasional “moo” from next door.

Next up was another first for me – cooking my own pizza in a proper pizza oven.

We did this using a blend of the freshest ingredients from the estate’s own walled garden, and other local produce.

A welcome basket included fresh tomatoes and onions among others, so they were combined with a tasty sauce, mozzarella cheese and some venison and black pepper salami.

We all had a go at making one and it was a fun experience producing what felt like a really authentic pizza.

Surrounded by nature

After a peaceful sleep in a four-poster bed, the following day was spent exploring the estate, spending time with the Highland cows and discovering what other animals call Mayen Estate home.

I went for a run and encountered deer, squirrels and countless pheasants, while the kids took themselves off on their bikes.

A visit to the walled garden is a must, transporting you to a bygone era of stately home grandeur. A balcony offers fantastic views of the surrounding countryside, and sweet grapes hung in a greenhouse, begging to be picked.

Simple pleasures were easy to find in the cottage with board games and books dotted around, and a smart TV stocked with films to watch.

Hook, line and sinker

The highlight of the visit – and yet another first – was a morning of fishing with our very own ghillie.

I had never held a fishing rod in my life, and I must say I wasn’t sure how I felt about actually catching a fish.

Our experienced ghillie, Kevin Barron, has fished these areas for decades and I was taken by his enthusiasm for the pursuit. He also cares deeply about the wellbeing of the fish.

He taught me and my son how to cast, and after a few attempts I managed to get the knack of it. I found the process thoroughly therapeutic. When you are only concentrating on what your fingers are doing with the line and getting your timing right as you try to get as much distance as you can, it rids your mind of any outside worries. Especially in such beautiful surroundings.

I can see why people fish to relax.

Knowledge is power

I was amazed at how well Kevin knew this part of the River Deveron, setting us up at various points where he thought we’d get a catch. And his knowledge paid off as I managed to reel in a 3lb brown trout.

It was definitely a moment of mixed emotions, and I felt the nettle sting I received directly afterwards was maybe a bit of karma.

My son, on the other hand, was elated when he landed a 7lb salmon. His enthusiasm was matched by Kevin who told him “you never forget your first salmon”.

It was a powerful and determined fish which took all of Kevin’s expertise to help guide home. The salmon was then gently placed back in the water and Kevin held it upstream to allow the water to fill its gills, and he kept hold of the fish until it regained its strength and was fit enough to swim off to live another day. The same was done with my trout.

It was a fabulous few hours spent with Kevin, listening to tales of famous actors, sportsmen and dignitaries he has hosted over the years. He also managed to point out a family of buzzards circling overhead, and told us about the resident ospreys who had recently returned to Africa.

To celebrate our success, we were treated to a “posh picnic” in the cosy Bridge Lodge on the banks of the river. We shared stories of the morning while indulging in delicious snacks, washed down with the wonderful apple juice pressed and bottled on the estate.

All good things must come to an end

Our final evening was spent much the same as previous nights with another pizza and a soak in the hot tub.

Lying back with a glass of wine, we relaxed under a blanket of bright stars, the full moon illuminating the garden around us.

While the four of us enjoyed a family holiday at Butlers Cottage, Mayen Estate is also perfect for couples or groups of friends, and clay pigeon shooting is on offer as an activity for those who fancy testing their aim.

We loved our time there; in fact when we were packing up to leave, my daughter clung on to the house and proclaimed: “You’ll have to prise me off the wall.”

As we departed, we saw two squirrels and a deer as we travelled along the drive out of the estate, which made it even harder to return to normality.

But all good things must come to an end, and we have many happy memories from our time at Butlers Cottage.

And a fistful of firsts that we won’t forget.

Travel facts

Mayen Estate offers a number of self-catering accommodation options. Rates at Butlers Cottage start from £197 per night to around £240 per night, with a minimum three-night stay. Bailies Cottage, which sleeps six people, is available for £1,680 per week.

Reservations for these, and other properties, can be made at www.mayenestate.com

Email: hello@mayenestate.com