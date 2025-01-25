Highland League results: Fraserburgh beat leaders Brora Rangers

Fraserburgh defeated Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at Dudgeon Park.

Fraser Mackie and Aidan Sopel twice had the Broch ahead, but their goals were cancelled out by Mark Nicolson and Michael Finnis counters.

However, Bryan Hay’s late goal was the difference between the teams as the Cattachs missed the chance to move four points clear of Brechin City at the top of the table.

Brora remain a point clear of the Hedgemen, but have played two matches more.

For Fraserburgh this result continues their good run of form, with their only loss in their last 14 matches being against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

The Buchan side have also now triumphed on their last five visits to Dudgeon Park.

Early action

There was plenty of excitement in the early stages. For Brora Tom Kelly’s sweetly struck 18-yard volley was held by Joe Barbour, while at the other end Mackie’s strike from 14 yards forced a good save from Cammy Mackay at his near post.

In the 13th minute Fraserburgh took the lead thanks to a brisk counter-attack. Hay’s pass picked out Sean Butcher who neatly laid the ball off for Sopel on the left wing.

Sopel got the better of Wallace Duffy, his through ball found the run of Mackie and he clinically finished beyond the advancing Mackay with his left foot.

However, there was almost an instant response from the Cattachs. Shane Sutherland and Tony Dingwall combined to release Craig MacKenzie inside the area, but Barbour did well to save the attempt from 14 yards down to his right.

But in the 16th minute Brora were back on terms as MacKenzie’s inswinging corner from the right was headed home at the back post by the unmarked Nicolson.

Moments later Connor Bunce weaved in from the left flank and tested Barbour with a strike from 20 yards.

Cattachs push for second

As the half wore on Brora started to take more control of the contest with Fraserburgh becoming a touch ragged in possession.

Sutherland and MacKenzie both forced decent saves from Barbour and a MacKenzie cross from the left was turned narrowly over his own crossbar by Broch defender Hay.

As the interval approached Brora lost the lively Max Ewan to injury, with Matthew Wright – who rejoined the Cattachs from Nairn County on Friday – coming on.

Before the break Wright could, and perhaps should, have put the hosts ahead. Sutherland got away from Hay on the left and crossed for Wright at the back post, but the striker took a touch and Joshua Hawkins cleared.

At the other end Aberdeen loanee Mackie burst through on goal, but goalkeeper Mackay made a good block.

In the second half the game continued to be played at breakneck speed and Fraserburgh took the lead again in the 49th minute.

Sopel dispossessed Nicolson at the edge of the Brora box before calmly slotting past Mackay.

But the Cattachs were soon threatening again. MacKenzie challenged Logan Watt in midfield and then played Wright in on goal, but he fired inches wide.

Parity restored again

However, in the 55th minute Brora did equalise.

Sopel was penalised by referee David Alexander for a challenge on MacKenzie which the Broch disputed, but from the resultant MacKenzie free-kick on the left Barbour denied Nicolson at point-blank range, however, Finnis was on hand to dispatch the rebound.

Moments later ref Alexander was attracting Brora’s ire. Bunce danced along the left byline and his cross-cum-shot went into the net off Barbour, but the man in charge ruled the ball had gone out in the build up.

Back came Fraserburgh with Watt’s angled shot tipped away by Mackay at full stretch, then on 65 minutes MacKenzie’s fizzing strike from the edge of the area struck the left post as Brora probed again.

In the final quarter both sides went for it. Brora had more efforts at goal with Barbour repelling Duffy and Bunce, while the latter also fired wide from the left side of the box.

But eight minutes from the Broch grabbed the winner. They broke from a Cattachs corner and sub Scott Barbour was eventually played through on goal, but Mackay made a superb stop and Mackie’s attempt on the rebound was deflected wide.

Then from the resultant inswinging Barbour corner on the right Hay’s back post header into the goalmouth was hooked away, but referee Alexander ruled that the ball had crossed the line and gave the goal.

Despite Brora’s best efforts in the closing stages they couldn’t conjure up a third equaliser. In the third minute of stoppage time they had sub Ali Sutherland sent off, he was shown a red card by Alexander for hauling down Scott Barbour as they chased a ball in behind.

Other Highland League results

Elsewhere Turriff United rallied from 3-1 down to defeat Huntly 5-3 at Christie Park. Callan Gray opened the scoring for Turra, but Angus Grant’s 28th goal of the season levelled things up.

Matthew Wallace, who penned a contract extension on Friday, put the Black and Golds ahead and Ross Still made it 3-1.

But on the stroke of half-time United pulled a goal back with Reece McKeown scoring from the penalty spot after a foul on Murray Cormack. McKeown and Gray struck again in the second half and Ellis Clark notched Turriff’s fifth.

Wick Academy ended an eight-match winless run and kept their first clean sheet in the league since July 27 by beating Rothes 4-0 at Harmsworth Park.

George Ewing broke the deadlock for the Scorries before the Speysiders passed up a great chance to equalise when Ross Logan’s penalty was saved by Lewis Gallacher.

Jack Henry, Marc MacGregor and Euan Kennedy all then scored to wrap up the points for Wick.

Fourth-placed Clachnacuddin beat champions Buckie Thistle 2-1 at Victoria Park. Craig Lawrie and James Anderson got the goals for the Lilywhites, while the scorer of the Jags’ late consolation wasn’t listed.

Late goals from Kane Winton and Magnus Watson gave Banks o’ Dee a 2-0 win against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Inverurie Locos won 1-0 against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park thanks to Aidan Wilson’s penalty with Ryan McRitchie sent off late on for the Can-Cans.

Lossiemouth made it back to back wins by beating Keith 2-0 at Grant Park courtesy of strikes from Shaun Cameron and Matty Nicol.

Meanwhile, Formartine United against Nairn County at North Lodge Park was postponed due to a powercut in the Pitmedden area.

Strathspey Thistle versus Brechin City at Seafield Park was also postponed due to snow.