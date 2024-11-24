‘Intrusive and overbearing’ Cults home plans approved after months-long battle with neighbours

Controversial plans for a new home on the outskirts of Aberdeen have been after months-long disputes and a dozen of objections from neighbours.

Cults resident Brian Yule lodged plans to knock down his home at 43 Hillview Road earlier this year so he could build a bigger and more modern one in its place.

He claimed the property was “draughty old building”, and erecting a new one would help him manage the ever-increasing energy bills he is currently forced to face.

However, his plea to council officials was followed by complaints from disgruntled neighbours who claimed the proposed new structure is “overbearing” and “intrusive”.

What are the controversial Cults home plans?

Under Mr Yule’s proposals, the new home will have five bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen with a family room, as well as a dining room and a detached garage.

His main aim, however, was to make the two-storey property more energy efficient.

He explained that installing an air source heat pump would help him avoid the ever-growing energy bills during winter.

Complaints of ‘overbearing’ and ‘intrusive’ house

However, the plans came under fire from other Cults residents who branded the plans as “overbearing” and “intrusive”.

Louise Longhurst was concerned that building a new house with such “big windows” will “result in significant overlooking” and ruin the privacy of her home.

She lamented: “To approve the plans would be an ill-informed decision, as it would be based on incomplete, erroneous and misleading documentation.”

Meanwhile, John McKell said he didn’t think the proposal was “fair” to neighbours, and said the development would have an adverse impact on the surrounding properties.

He added: “The impact is far greater than should be expected.”

Decision delayed so councillors can see it with their own eyes

To ensure their decision is “fair to the owner and the neighbours”, councillors recently visited the site to see whether the height of the home would indeed be an issue.

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton voiced a range of concerns, having received a number of complaints from Cults residents herself.

However, the plans were eventually approved, with all members of the planning development management committee – bar Mrs Boulton – voting the project through.

You can view the full plans here.

Read more: