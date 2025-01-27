Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Teen arrested following disturbance on Marquis Road in Aberdeen The 19-year-old man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday By Jamie Sinclair January 27 2025, 2:18 pm January 27 2025, 2:18 pm Share Teen arrested following disturbance on Marquis Road in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6680251/teen-arrested-after-marquis-road-aberdeen-disturbance/ Copy Link 0 comment A 19-year-old man is to appear in court after an incident on Marquis Road. Image: DC Thomson. A man has been arrested after police were called to to a disturbance in Aberdeen’s Marquis Road this morning. The 19-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which took place near Woodside Medical Group. There were no reported injuries. He is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, January 28. Police on the scene of the disturbance in Marquis Road earlier today. Image: DC Thomson. A police spokesperson said: “At about 11.15am on Monday, we received a report of a disturbance at an address on Marquis Road in Aberdeen. “Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries. “A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. “He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
