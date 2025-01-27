Teen arrested following disturbance on Marquis Road in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after police were called to to a disturbance in Aberdeen’s Marquis Road this morning.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which took place near Woodside Medical Group.

There were no reported injuries.

He is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, January 28.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 11.15am on Monday, we received a report of a disturbance at an address on Marquis Road in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”