Portsoy’s Aspire restaurant wins fight for extension as ‘booming business surprised by huge success’

Construction work had already started at the popular eatery - but without permission from Aberdeenshire Council.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aspire Restaurant in Portsoy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aspire Restaurant in Portsoy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Portsoy’s Aspire restaurant has secured permission for a new extension – after bosses argued it was needed to prevent seagulls from pestering their diners.

The owners transformed the mid-19th century St John’s Episcopal Church into the Seafield Terrace venue in 2022.

After proving a hit with villagers and visitors to the seaside destination, they decided to expand.

And work on this new extension was already under way when Aberdeenshire Council stepped in to advise that permission would be needed.

Construction work has already started at Aspire Restaurant. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Since then, the plans have come under some scrutiny.

The local authority’s natural environment team objected as it meant removing a mature tree next to the historic building and planners recommended the new additions be refused.

They said the extra seating area was “out of keeping with the character of the area”.

Outdoor space needed to save diners from ‘nuisance’ seagulls

The application recently went before the Banff and Buchan area committee.

Speaking for the restaurant, architect Michael Ritchie said the kitchen extension was needed due to Aspire’s increasing popularity – and because staff don’t have their own dedicated space.

He explained that the covered seating area would allow extra room for guests to eat at all times, and in all weathers.

A photomontage of Aspire Restaurant with the proposed extension. Image: Mantell Ritchie

But more importantly, he explained why this would be required over regular outdoor seating.

He said it would offer better protection for diners from seagulls in the summer “as they can be a nuisance”.

Aspire Restaurant success ‘more than anyone expected’

David Urquhart has been overseeing the work on behalf of his daughter Jill Mair, who owns Aspire.

Aspire owner and head chef Jill Christine Mair. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Urquhart told the meeting: “Since opening, the restaurant has attracted a loyal clientele and many international visitors.

“The success of Aspire has been more than anyone expected.”

He also said the contentious tree was causing problems as it had become overgrown and was affecting the historic building’s brickwork and stained glass window.

It has since been pruned right back as he claimed it had been “out of control” for at least 15 years.

Investment in Portsoy welcomed

Councillor John Cox backed the kitchen extension as he believed it was needed, claiming Aspire was “a victim of its success”.

Inside Portsoy’s Aspire Restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “I don’t think we should hold up the development of this business, we see all around other places are closing down.

“Nearby there was a church that is now closed, there are very few businesses left in The Square nearby.”

Meanwhile, Glen Reynolds welcomed the upgrades saying they were needed to help the “booming” business grow.

He said it was important to help attract more tourists to the area who may be visiting the annual boat festival.

And, he thought it could be beneficial as the harbour is becoming a popular location for TV and movie shoots.

Actor Cillian Murphy pictured filming Peaky Blinders at Portsoy in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

This was the case in 2021 when the Peaky Blinders crew, and star Cillian Murphy, came to town.

The committee disagreed with council planners and granted the application.

