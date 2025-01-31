Joe Harper: Why frustrated Aberdeen supporters must not turn on team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Why frustrated Aberdeen supporters must not turn on team

Pittodrie legend assesses the impact of a 13-game winless Premiership run on the club's fanbase.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen supporters must continue to back Jimmy Thelin and his team in their time of need.

The Red Army have been superb all season but there was a sense their frustration at a 13-game Premiership winless run was bubbling over in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

Errors by defender Slobodan Rubezic were at the heart of the opening two goals conceded by Aberdeen and he asked to be substituted off soon after going 2-0 down.

Rubezic was barracked by some Dons fans as he was taken off after 40 minutes, which can only dent his confidence further.

I would urge fans to get fully behind the team during the match in a bid to end the damaging league collapse. Don’t get on their backs.

Slobodan Rubezic (33) of Aberdeen and Ross Doohan (31) of Aberdeen mix up leads to the opening goal in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
It’s not easy for fans to watch Aberdeen go game after game without a league win, I get that.

It will be painful, frustrating and very concerning.

Supporters are the very lifeblood of a football club.

They pay hard-earned money to watch Aberdeen in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Bond between Aberdeen FC supporters and players

Supporters are entitled to make their frustration and concern known.

But deliver that message at full-time if you want to boo –  not during the game.

When Thelin first arrived at Pittodrie last summer he said he wanted to build a strong bond with the team and the fanbase.

He delivered that as the Dons fans sold out Pittodrie for four games in a row.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch-line during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
The stadium was rocking and it felt like there was a real connection between the supporters, Thelin and his team.

Let’s not let that be eroded by the winless slump.

This nosedive in Premiership form is the time when that unity is really needed and the supporters need to do their bit to salvage the season.

It is important to stick together through this tough time as I’m confident it will take just one win to turn the tide.

The Aberdeen players will be hurting at this shocking run of league form of only four points from the last possible 39.

It is a form collapse no-one could have predicted when the Reds were level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic after 11 games.

Optimism was sky high among the fans after opening the league campaign with an unbeaten 11-game run that included 10 wins.

A striker must be signed in January

However an inability to score goals and a frailty at the back have been at the heart of the form nosedive.

When you concede and can’t score it is a dangerous combination.

It is one that Thelin and the board have worked to fix by signing three defenders in the transfer window – Kristers Tobers, Alexander Jensen and Alfie Dorrington.

Now they must secure a goal-scoring striker before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

St MIrren's Toyosi Olusanya celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
St MIrren’s Toyosi Olusanya celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

One win could be the catalyst to turn it around.

Despite the collapse in form Aberdeen still remain fourth in the Premiership, which brings a UEFA Conference League second qualifying spot.

They are only two points behind third-placed Dundee United.

Finishing third is rewarded with qualification for the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

There is still much to play for – but fans and the team need to stay unified to turn the season around.

Conversation