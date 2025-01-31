Joe Harper: Why frustrated Aberdeen supporters must not turn on team

Aberdeen supporters must continue to back Jimmy Thelin and his team in their time of need.

The Red Army have been superb all season but there was a sense their frustration at a 13-game Premiership winless run was bubbling over in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

Errors by defender Slobodan Rubezic were at the heart of the opening two goals conceded by Aberdeen and he asked to be substituted off soon after going 2-0 down.

Rubezic was barracked by some Dons fans as he was taken off after 40 minutes, which can only dent his confidence further.

I would urge fans to get fully behind the team during the match in a bid to end the damaging league collapse. Don’t get on their backs.

It’s not easy for fans to watch Aberdeen go game after game without a league win, I get that.

It will be painful, frustrating and very concerning.

Supporters are the very lifeblood of a football club.

They pay hard-earned money to watch Aberdeen in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Bond between Aberdeen FC supporters and players

Supporters are entitled to make their frustration and concern known.

But deliver that message at full-time if you want to boo – not during the game.

When Thelin first arrived at Pittodrie last summer he said he wanted to build a strong bond with the team and the fanbase.

He delivered that as the Dons fans sold out Pittodrie for four games in a row.

The stadium was rocking and it felt like there was a real connection between the supporters, Thelin and his team.

Let’s not let that be eroded by the winless slump.

This nosedive in Premiership form is the time when that unity is really needed and the supporters need to do their bit to salvage the season.

It is important to stick together through this tough time as I’m confident it will take just one win to turn the tide.

The Aberdeen players will be hurting at this shocking run of league form of only four points from the last possible 39.

It is a form collapse no-one could have predicted when the Reds were level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic after 11 games.

Optimism was sky high among the fans after opening the league campaign with an unbeaten 11-game run that included 10 wins.

A striker must be signed in January

However an inability to score goals and a frailty at the back have been at the heart of the form nosedive.

When you concede and can’t score it is a dangerous combination.

It is one that Thelin and the board have worked to fix by signing three defenders in the transfer window – Kristers Tobers, Alexander Jensen and Alfie Dorrington.

Now they must secure a goal-scoring striker before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

One win could be the catalyst to turn it around.

Despite the collapse in form Aberdeen still remain fourth in the Premiership, which brings a UEFA Conference League second qualifying spot.

They are only two points behind third-placed Dundee United.

Finishing third is rewarded with qualification for the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

There is still much to play for – but fans and the team need to stay unified to turn the season around.