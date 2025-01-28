Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Road blocked as Range Rover crashes into garden on Great Western Road Emergency services are currently on the scene. By Graham Fleming January 28 2025, 1:18 pm January 28 2025, 1:18 pm Share Road blocked as Range Rover crashes into garden on Great Western Road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6681128/ranger-rover-great-western-road-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment A Ranger Rover has crashed on Great Western Road. Image: DC Thomson Emergency services are on scene after a Range Rover crashed into a garden on Aberdeen’s Great Western Road. The police were called to the incident which happened at about 12.3opm this afternoon, and caused significant damage to the garden wall. Drivers are being urged to take caution while approaching the stretch of road affected, on its junction with the A92. The crash is causing severe disruption and affecting traffic in all directions, with a stretch of Great Western Road, towards Mannofield, currently blocked. It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured as a result of this incident. Police are currently on the scene of the crash on Great Western Road. Image: DC Thomson Police Scotland have been contacted. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
Conversation