Busy Aberdeen road to be closed tonight after car crashes into street light

A busy Aberdeen road is to be closed tonight to allow the removal of a street light after it was struck by a vehicle.

Aberdeen City Council has announced an emergency road closure will be imposed on Anderson Drive in the west of the city.

The crash occurred where the busy road meets King’s Gate roundabout, resulting in damage to a lamp-post.

Due to the incident, the council has decided to remove the column, carrying out the work in stages on Tuesday evening.

According to the council, the northbound carriageway will be closed at 8pm for the extension arm on lamp-post to be removed.

It will reopen around 8.30pm, by which time the southbound carriageway will be closed until the remainder of the pole is removed.

It is estimated to reopen at 10pm.

The work comes as a Range Rover crashed on Great Western Road causing damage to a stone wall.