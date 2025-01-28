Busy Aberdeen road to be closed tonight after car crashes into street light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Busy Aberdeen road to be closed tonight after car crashes into street light

Anderson Drive will be closed as the lamp-post is repaired.

By Ross Hempseed
Anderson Drive is to be closed to remove a damaged street light near King's Gate roundabout.
Anderson Drive is to be closed to remove a damaged street light near King's Gate roundabout. Image: Google Maps.

A busy Aberdeen road is to be closed tonight to allow the removal of a street light after it was struck by a vehicle.

Aberdeen City Council has announced an emergency road closure will be imposed on Anderson Drive in the west of the city.

The crash occurred where the busy road meets King’s Gate roundabout, resulting in damage to a lamp-post.

Due to the incident, the council has decided to remove the column, carrying out the work in stages on Tuesday evening.

According to the council, the northbound carriageway will be closed at 8pm for the extension arm on lamp-post to be removed.

It will reopen around 8.30pm, by which time the southbound carriageway will be closed until the remainder of the pole is removed.

It is estimated to reopen at 10pm.

The work comes as a Range Rover crashed on Great Western Road causing damage to a stone wall.

