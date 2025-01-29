Demands to keep newly revamped Macduff Library open amid fears Aberdeenshire Council could face court action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demands to keep newly revamped Macduff Library open amid fears Aberdeenshire Council could face court action

Councillors argue that closing Macduff Library now would be like "putting cash in the skip" given that they spent nearly £100,000 on upgrades two years ago.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Macduff Library
Macduff Library has been earmarked for closure by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Google Street View

Calls have been made to keep Macduff Library open to prevent nearly £100,000 of recent improvement works from being “put in the skip”.

Troup councillor Ross Cassie has slammed Aberdeenshire Council for proposing to close the facility just five years after carrying out major upgrades.

And he has called for a rethink until there is further information to justify the closure.

This came amid fears that the local authority could end up being dragged to court if they don’t hold proper consultation before making a final decision.

Cairnbulg Library has been threatened with closure. Image: Google Street View

The local authority announced they want to close 13 facilities across the region in a bid to save crucial cash back in November.

Residents were shocked to learn that venues in Macduff, Cairnbulg and Rosehearty were among those at risk.

They were expected to close by the end of December.

But following backlash from furious residents, the council agreed to host public meetings in each affected area to see if there are other alternatives.

What could happen to Macduff Library?

The Banff and Buchan area committee was recently briefed on what residents in Macduff, Cairnbulg and Rosehearty had to say about the looming closures.

Members were told there had been a particularly large turnout in Macduff, with scores of “very committed folk” showing up to fight for the town’s library.

Twelve residents have formed a Friends of Macduff Library group and are interested in potentially taking on the site through a community asset transfer.

However, council officers explained that the high street building is too expensive to run at the moment – especially given the amount of hours it’s actually open to residents.

Macduff Library. Image: Google Maps

Councillor Ross Cassie argued that shutting the library is not the right way forward, stressing that the facility is still very well used even with the limited opening hours.

He also expressed confusion as to why it was put on the list of under threat libraries in the first place, given that they spent nearly £100,000 to upgrade it just five years ago.

Mr Cassie said: “Macduff has had an awful lot of money spent on it just recently – windows, lighting, automatic doors, furniture, at a cost of around £95,000.

“That is a lot of money being spent there for it now just to be put in the skip.

“Why not look at all of the buildings and come to a joint up solution?”

Banff and Buchan councillors have pleaded for Macduff, Cairnbulg and Rosehearty libraries to stay open. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘There will be uproar if the library closures are not justified’

Meanwhile, councillor Glen Reynolds raised concerns over the consultation process and demanded they hold further talks with communities before any closures are made.

The future of the library will be decided in two weeks, and potentially shut in March.

But Mr Reynolds thinks this is not enough time to make a “well informed decision”.

Councillor Glen Reynolds. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “What terrifies local communities is the fact that this is the start of a process, and yet we are looking at closing buildings at the end of March.

“I just can’t see it happening, we need to be realistic about this.

“It would be negligent to make a decision to close the library based on the information we have today…there will be uproar.”

Fears of legal threat if the council makes a ‘rushed decision’

Mr Reynolds also raised concerns over making a “rushed decision”, which could put them at risk of a legal challenge – much like their Aberdeen counterparts two years ago.

Aberdeen City Council were almost taken to court over their decision to shut six libraries to save cash in 2023.

Protests outside Aberdeen Town House in 2023 as demonstrators tried to bring back libraries and keep Bucksburn Swimming Pool open. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, they managed to dodge that bullet after a humiliating climbdown where bosses admitted the consultation they carried out could have been improved.

Mr Reynolds added: “One size does not fit all and each library has to be considered on its own merits along with the views of the community.

“The options on the table were simply not set out and the detail required was clearly not going to be provided in time.”

In the end, the committee recommended the three libraries remain open.

The final decision will be at the communities committee meeting next month, where members will consider proposals from all of the affected areas.

