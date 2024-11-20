‘Don’t take my library away’: Six-year-old Insch ‘bookworm’ joins fight as Aberdeenshire closures plan takes a twist

Six-year-old Isobel storms into Insch library, and begins browsing her favourite collection of children’s classics.

The self-proclaimed “bookworm” has done this a million times.

Isobel roams around the colourful shelves for a bit, and picks up a red copy of Piggy Handsome – a tale of a guinea pig “destined for stardom”.

But this could be one of the last times she gets to enjoy her most beloved tales within these walls…

Aberdeenshire library closure plans take an unexpected twist

Last week, Aberdeenshire Council decided to close 13 libraries by the end of the year.

Venues at Balmedie, Boddam, Cairnbulg, Cruden Bay, Insch, Inverbervie, Kintore, Macduff, New Pitsligo, Newmachar, Newtonhill, Rosehearty and Strichen are all at risk.

The council blamed low footfall and unsuitable buildings for the drastic decision.

It came just a year after their counterparts in Aberdeen caused uproar by permanently closing six libraries across the city through brutal budget cuts.

Aberdeenshire Council’s announcement sent shock waves across communities, with hundreds of families going up in arms against the “outrageous” decision.

Behind the scenes, education bosses held frantic talks about how to avoid any backlash after a number of online petitions were created for individual libraries.

And in an unexpected U-turn, they last night apologised for “blindsiding” residents and promised to hold further discussions before making a final decision.

Insch residents fighting for library’s future

Concerned parents and library users in Insch trudged through heavy snow last night to gather inside the beloved venue.

They met at the Rannes Street facility to vent their frustrations at the way the situation has been handled – and to plot their fight against the closure.

While they pondered their next big move, their children were chatting and laughing as they flicked though pages of various books.

Frustrated mum Kirsty Edwards tells me why the library is so important to her family.

The 33-year-old started an online petition against the closure of Insch library that has gathered more than 800 signatures in just a few days.

And they are getting ready to brave freezing temperatures on Friday for their cause, desperate to try and keep the doors of the venue open.

Community ‘blindsided’ by closure announcement

She explains: “We were all completely blindsided as there had been no consultation.

“Myself, my daughter, our friends and family all use this library and when we found out it was going to be closing, it was really upsetting.”

Glancing a look over to her six-year-old daughter Evie, Kirsty adds: “It’s a shame that the council doesn’t realise that kids get excited about books.

“Closing the library will undoubtedly have an irreplaceable impact on access to knowledge, friendship, and a shared community space for all of us.”

Kirsty’s biggest concern is for children in the village, who like Isobel have no other library nearby.

The youngster hugs her book, and says: “I love reading and I love Insch Library. I don’t want it to close.”

Another woman sitting next to her turns around and adds: “They are saying that footfall is low across the board in these smaller libraries.

“There could be more but they won’t open the libraries for any longer and they won’t do Saturdays.

“There are other things that could be cut before this…”

Council ‘sorry’ for leaving families in the dark over library closures

Council leaders admitted that while they did ask communities about how often they use their local library, they did not specify why exactly they carried out the survey.

Education chief Laurence Findlay also revealed this hasn’t been the case in all of the areas affected by the closures.

And he explained the council wants to close some library buildings to make them available for other uses.

Apologetic Mr Findlay added: “We do accept that the news has caused concern for those communities who have not yet had the chance to discuss their local library services.

“While a core network of library buildings remains firmly part of our plan, the fact is we cannot fund our full estate in the light of changing customer habits and falling footfall.

“This has caused us to think about changes that can be made to reduce costs, whilst maintaining critical services for those who need them most.”

What will happen next?

The local authority has now vowed to discuss the future of the proposed for closure libraries in more in-depth before the final verdict is dished out at the end of December.

The venues will also be discussed on a local level, with more detailed reports being presented to councillors at area committee meetings over the next few weeks.

