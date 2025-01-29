Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn closes due to lack of business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn closes due to lack of business

It comes just 10 months after it completed a major refurbishment.

By Ross Hempseed
The impressive restaurant at the Roebuck Inn.
The restaurant at the Roebuck Inn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A highly-rated hotel in Fettercairn has closed its doors just 10 months after a major refurbishment.

The Roebuck Inn, formerly The Ramsay Arms Hotel, was transformed in early 2024 having been mothballed back in 2022.

The new-look Roebuck Inn represented a “fresh start”, with an intimate bar and lounge, a stylish restaurant and 12 revamped bedrooms.

It reopened in March 2024 and focused on serving the local community of Fettercairn as a “social anchor”.

The business has, however, now closed permanently, according to a statement posted on The Roebuck Inn’s now-deleted Facebook page.

The stylish bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Its website has also been taken down.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of The Roebuck Inn, effective immediately.

“After much reflection and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors due to a lack of sufficient business activity.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all those who supported us along the way.

“It has been a pleasure serving this community.

“We truly are thankful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us.

“We wish you all the best and will cherish the memories of the time we’ve spent together.”

The Roebuck Inn posted to their Facebook page, which has since been deleted. Image: Facebook.

The new look Roebuck – which opened with a 20-strong staff – looked to have found favour with diners and was well reviewed.

At the time, its manager told the Press and Journal: “Rural pubs and inns may be on the endangered list in rural towns, but in Fettercairn we’re investing in the community.”

