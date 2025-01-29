Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn closes due to lack of business

A highly-rated hotel in Fettercairn has closed its doors just 10 months after a major refurbishment.

The Roebuck Inn, formerly The Ramsay Arms Hotel, was transformed in early 2024 having been mothballed back in 2022.

The new-look Roebuck Inn represented a “fresh start”, with an intimate bar and lounge, a stylish restaurant and 12 revamped bedrooms.

It reopened in March 2024 and focused on serving the local community of Fettercairn as a “social anchor”.

The business has, however, now closed permanently, according to a statement posted on The Roebuck Inn’s now-deleted Facebook page.

Its website has also been taken down.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of The Roebuck Inn, effective immediately.

“After much reflection and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors due to a lack of sufficient business activity.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all those who supported us along the way.

“It has been a pleasure serving this community.

“We truly are thankful for the trust and loyalty you have shown us.

“We wish you all the best and will cherish the memories of the time we’ve spent together.”

The new look Roebuck – which opened with a 20-strong staff – looked to have found favour with diners and was well reviewed.

At the time, its manager told the Press and Journal: “Rural pubs and inns may be on the endangered list in rural towns, but in Fettercairn we’re investing in the community.”