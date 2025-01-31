50 litres of blue paint nicked in £4,000 raid on Dyce building site

50 litres of blue paint have been stolen by thieves from a Dyce builder’s yard in a weekend raid.

They broke into the north-east premises almost two weeks ago, making off with £4,000 worth of goods.

The thieves took 10 five-litre tins of blue paint, together with an array of tools.

Those include a Topcon Tp-16 Series Green beam pipe laser, a Topcon RL-H5A laser level and a Bosch leveller were also stolen during the raid.

Police investigating the theft believe the items were taken sometime between 2pm on Saturday January 18 and 7am on Monday January 20.

Could your dashcam footage assist police?

North-east motorists are being encouraged to check their dashcam footage to assist officers with their inquiries.

Constable Gemma Campbell said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cordyce area to think back and consider if there was anything out of the ordinary or suspicious.

“If you have dash cam equipment, please review your footage as you could have images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0527 of Monday January 20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.