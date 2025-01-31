50 litres of blue paint nicked in £4,000 raid on Dyce building site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

50 litres of blue paint nicked in £4,000 raid on Dyce building site

Drivers are being asked to review their dashcam footage to assist police.

By Michelle Henderson
Two police officers in yellow vests and back hats.
Police are investigating the theft of paint and tools from the north-east builders yard, amounting to £4,000. Image: PA

50 litres of blue paint have been stolen by thieves from a Dyce builder’s yard in a weekend raid.

They broke into the north-east premises almost two weeks ago, making off with £4,000 worth of goods.

The thieves took 10 five-litre tins of blue paint, together with an array of tools.

Those include a Topcon Tp-16 Series Green beam pipe laser, a Topcon RL-H5A laser level and a Bosch leveller were also stolen during the raid.

Police investigating the theft believe the items were taken sometime between 2pm on Saturday January 18 and 7am on Monday January 20.

Could your dashcam footage assist police?

North-east motorists are being encouraged to check their dashcam footage to assist officers with their inquiries.

Constable Gemma Campbell said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Cordyce area to think back and consider if there was anything out of the ordinary or suspicious.

“If you have dash cam equipment, please review your footage as you could have images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is  asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0527 of Monday January 20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

