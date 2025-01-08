10 MONTHS of roadworks to begin between Aberdeen city centre and Cove

Aberdeen motorists are poised to endure months of roadworks misery on some of the city’s busiest routes.

A 10-month project to replace underground electricity cables is slated to get under way on Sunday, January 12.

Workers will dig up sections of Great Southern Road, South College Street, West Tullos Road and Wellington Road in the near year-long scheme.

Some work has already taken place at SSE’s Redmoss substation on Langdykes Road at Cove to prepare for the upgrades.

Energy bosses say the cables beneath these streets are at the end of their lifespan, and all need replaced.

How will Aberdeen roadworks be rolled out?

The scheme will take place in stages – running three miles from the spot on the southern outskirts of Aberdeen to the Clayhills substation on South College Street.

This means the affected routes, which also includes Ferryhill Road, Millburn Street and Whinhill Road, will not all be impacted at once.

To deal with the disruption, temporary traffic management will be put in place during the various stages of the project.

More disruption to South College Street

These works will not be the first to disrupt South College Street, as the street was closed between June 2022 and July 2023 in order to have its road widened and cycles lanes installed.

Extra approach lanes at its junctions with Millburn Street and Wellington Place were also part of the £10.7 million works.

Despite the amount of money spent by Aberdeen City Council, nearly 80% of Press and Journal readers that took part in a poll said the improvements had made no difference to the main road.

