Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

10 MONTHS of roadworks to begin between Aberdeen city centre and Cove

South College Street and Wellington Road will be dug up during the project.

By Chris Cromar
South College Street, Aberdeen.
South College Street will be disrupted by the works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen motorists are poised to endure months of roadworks misery on some of the city’s busiest routes.

A 10-month project to replace underground electricity cables is slated to get under way on Sunday, January 12.

Workers will dig up sections of Great Southern Road, South College Street, West Tullos Road and Wellington Road in the near year-long scheme.

Some work has already taken place at SSE’s Redmoss substation on Langdykes Road at Cove to prepare for the upgrades.

Energy bosses say the cables beneath these streets are at the end of their lifespan, and all need replaced.

SSEN works map.
A map of the works that will start on January 12. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

How will Aberdeen roadworks be rolled out?

The scheme will take place in stages – running three miles from the spot on the southern outskirts of Aberdeen to the Clayhills substation on South College Street.

Redmoss substation.
Redmoss substation is located in the south of Aberdeen. Image: Google Earth.

This means the affected routes, which also includes Ferryhill Road, Millburn Street and Whinhill Road, will not all be impacted at once.

To deal with the disruption, temporary traffic management will be put in place during the various stages of the project.

Great Southern Road.
Great Southern Road will also face disruption. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Will you be affected by the works? Let us know in our comments section below

More disruption to South College Street

These works will not be the first to disrupt South College Street, as the street was closed between June 2022 and July 2023 in order to have its road widened and cycles lanes installed.

Extra approach lanes at its junctions with Millburn Street and Wellington Place were also part of the £10.7 million works.

Despite the amount of money spent by Aberdeen City Council, nearly 80% of Press and Journal readers that took part in a poll said the improvements had made no difference to the main road.

Read more:

Major Aberdeen roundabout could be replaced by a junction under new South College Street improvement plans

Aberdeen has new ‘hub’ for electricity transmission revamp

Calls to compensate Aberdeen traders left out of pocket by South College Street roadworks

