‘More and more difficult choices’: Charity boss fears inequality gap will increase during pandemic

The north-east boss of a housing and homelessness charity believes the gap between high and low earners is likely to increase as people are forced to make “more and more difficult choices” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Thomson, Aberdeen manager of Shelter Scotland, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is going to create a disparity between the rich and poor because there are people who are in work and not in that higher earning bracket.

“Throughout this period they have struggled and are trying now to balance feeding their children with balancing their home budgets.

“There is greater than ever complexity in cases as far more things impact people than they normally would.

“They are having to make real choices about where they spend the limited income they have.

“In Aberdeen and the north-east this situation has been exacerbated by the oil and gas downturn.”

Mr Thomson said he fears those on low incomes and reduced hours, especially in the retail and service industries, may struggle to manage debt and pay rents as the pandemic develops.

“At the moment landlords are adhering to the provisions that have been put in place by the Scottish Government, in terms of court procedures, but we feel that there will be an impact as those measures are eased and the courts start to fully reopen again,” he said.